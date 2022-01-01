Menu

Iléana DE GUERRE

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Conseil
Développement
Développement durable
Immobilier
International
Real Estate
sustainable development

Entreprises

  • Jones Lang LaSalle - Surveyor - Paneuropean valuations

    Paris 2011 - maintenant

  • Jones Lang LaSalle - Valuer

    Paris 2008 - 2011 Part of the international pole in the valuation department of this real-estate consulting company, I estimate the Market Value of properties such as shopping centres, office buildings and logistic warehouses.
    Coordination of portfolio valuations.
    I am also part of the sustainable development group, trying to analyse the effect of green issues on value.

  • Caritas, Mexico - Animator

    2007 - 2007 September to December 2007, Saltillo (Coahuila, Mexico)

    Managing a center in a poor area. Care work, catering, formation.

  • Innovest Strategic Value Advisors - Junior Analyst

    2006 - 2007 Innovest Strategic Value Advisors is an internationalinvestment research and advisory firm specializing in analyzing companies'
    performance on environmental, social, and strategic governance issues, with a particular focus on their impact on competitiveness, profitability, and share price performance.

    As a junior analyst, I conducted research and drafted profiles in the energy equipment and retail sectors.

  • UNO, The Hub, UN Platform for West Africa in Dakar, Senegal - Intern

    2005 - 2005 La Plateforme/ The Hub provides expertise to various stakeholders in rural development. It gives political, administrative, agricultural and coordination support in order to capitalize on experiences.

    Two months internship

    - Researches and syntheses on regional integration,
    - Redaction of presentation forms,
    - Meeting reportings .

  • PhiTrust Foundation - Intern, one month

    2005 - 2005 PhiTrust Foundation sheltered by the “Institut de France” is an asset management company which
    - creates SRI financial products
    - creates financial products, which revenues are affected to philanthropic projects
    - identifies, finances and accompanies philanthropic projects.

    One month internship

    - Analysis of philanthropic projects
    - Organisation of the annual «Philanthropic Meeting »

  • World Wildlife Fund, WWF France - Intern, one month

    2004 - 2004 Assistant in the lobbying and marketing departments. I also worked with the CEO and with the team in charge of introducing sustainable development criteria within corporate and public institutions

Formations

Réseau