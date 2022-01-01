Iléana DE GUERRE

Mes compétences :
Conseil
Développement
Développement durable
Immobilier
International
Real Estate
sustainable development
Entreprises
Jones Lang LaSalle
- Surveyor - Paneuropean valuations
Paris2011 - maintenant
Jones Lang LaSalle
- Valuer
Paris2008 - 2011Part of the international pole in the valuation department of this real-estate consulting company, I estimate the Market Value of properties such as shopping centres, office buildings and logistic warehouses.
Coordination of portfolio valuations.
I am also part of the sustainable development group, trying to analyse the effect of green issues on value.
Caritas, Mexico
- Animator
2007 - 2007September to December 2007, Saltillo (Coahuila, Mexico)
Managing a center in a poor area. Care work, catering, formation.
Innovest Strategic Value Advisors
- Junior Analyst
2006 - 2007Innovest Strategic Value Advisors is an internationalinvestment research and advisory firm specializing in analyzing companies'
performance on environmental, social, and strategic governance issues, with a particular focus on their impact on competitiveness, profitability, and share price performance.
As a junior analyst, I conducted research and drafted profiles in the energy equipment and retail sectors.
UNO, The Hub, UN Platform for West Africa in Dakar, Senegal
- Intern
2005 - 2005La Plateforme/ The Hub provides expertise to various stakeholders in rural development. It gives political, administrative, agricultural and coordination support in order to capitalize on experiences.
Two months internship
- Researches and syntheses on regional integration,
- Redaction of presentation forms,
- Meeting reportings .
PhiTrust Foundation
- Intern, one month
2005 - 2005PhiTrust Foundation sheltered by the “Institut de France” is an asset management company which
- creates SRI financial products
- creates financial products, which revenues are affected to philanthropic projects
- identifies, finances and accompanies philanthropic projects.
One month internship
- Analysis of philanthropic projects
- Organisation of the annual «Philanthropic Meeting »
World Wildlife Fund, WWF France
- Intern, one month
2004 - 2004Assistant in the lobbying and marketing departments. I also worked with the CEO and with the team in charge of introducing sustainable development criteria within corporate and public institutions