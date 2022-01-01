Menu

Ilham ACH

RABAT

En résumé

Passionner par les métiers du web et des nouvelles technologies , je suis dynamique dans mon travail rigoureuse , j'aime le travail en équipe ça permet surtout de créer un atmosphère de compétitivité , d’échanger des idées des compétences c'est tout un savoir faire et savoir être .
c'est ça ma vision personnel du monde des entreprise , Merci .


Passion by the business web and new technologies, I am dynamic in my work, rigorous, I like teamwork that allows especially to create a competitive atmosphere, exchanging ideas skills is any one know how and life skills.
that is my personal worldview of business, thanks.


Mes compétences :
JAVA
J2EE
Html5
JQuery
DBA
Symfony2
Cascading Style Sheets
Java Enterprise Edition
XML
XHTML
Visual Basic .NET
UML/OMT
TCP/IP
SQL
PostgreSQL
Personal Home Page
Oracle PL/SQL
Oracle
OSI
MySQL
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Project
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft C-SHARP
Merise Methodology
Joomla!
JavaServer Faces
JavaScript
Java Swing
Hibernate
HTML
Google Web Toolkit
Drupal
C++
C Programming Language
Apache Subversion
AJAX

Entreprises

  • STE HARD SOFT DEVELOPMENT sarl - Matériel de surveillance , infogérance

    2014 - maintenant Portail web de développement des affaires Estudiantines de l'ENFI

  • L’agence marocaine de presse - Stagiaire

  • Agence marocaine de presse - Stage de fin

    2013 - 2013 Traitement du processus de réception et de transfert des dépêches au niveau de la MAP
    technologies de développement : Plateforme java entreprise édition (jsp/servlet, ejb3, jstl) HTML5, CSS3

  • IT6 SARL - Stagiaire

    2012 - 2012 concevoir un site pour la recherche et développement sous le nom Doctorant du Maroc

  • La trésorerie général du royaume - Stagiaire

    2011 - 2011 concevoir un portail en ligne des visiteurs de la TGR

  • L’office national de l’eau potable - Stagiaire

    2009 - 2009 concevoir une Application de gestion de tank et bouteille à clore

Formations

  • IGA - Institut Supérieur Du Génie Appliqué (Rabat)

    Rabat 2010 - maintenant Ingénieure génie logiciel multimédia

    SVN , Postgresql , Mysql
    Sécurité linux Matériel d’interconnexion, Administration des systèmes, NAT, PAT
    html5 , CSS3, JAVASCRIPT , PHP5 , Ajax , XML , xsl, plateforme asp.net , plateforme Java EE (JSF {primefaces , richefaces } , ANT , ejb 3 , Hibernante , strust) , Administration des base de données Oracle ,Cms (Prestashop , joomla) programmation mobile , C# , service web(SOAP , JSON)
    PL/sql

  • IGA (Rabat)

  • ISTA NTIC Hay Riad (Rabat)

    Rabat 2009 - 2010 Certification offshoring en technologies JEE

    platforme java entreprise edition (hibernate , strust , jsf (primefaces) , javabeans , JSTL , jsp /servlet )

  • ISTA NTIC Hay Riad

  • ISTA NTIC Hay Riad

    Rabat 2007 - 2009 technicien spécialisée en développement informagtique

    Autre:
    Math appliquées à l'informatique, SGBD, Systèmes temps réel, outils Microsoft ( Word , MS
    Project , Excel , power point ... ) , SVN , Postgresql , Mysql , cms( drupal , joomla)

    Réseaux :

    Réseaux Locaux, Modèle OSI, TCP/IP, adressage, Sécurité linux Matériel
    d'interconnexion, Administration des systèmes, NAT, PAT

    Web :
    html5 , CSS3, XHTML, CSS, JAVASCRIPT , PHP

  • ISTA NTIC Hay Riad (Rabat)

Réseau