Passion by the business web and new technologies, I am dynamic in my work, rigorous, I like teamwork that allows especially to create a competitive atmosphere, exchanging ideas skills is any one know how and life skills.
that is my personal worldview of business, thanks.
Mes compétences :
JAVA
J2EE
Html5
JQuery
DBA
Symfony2
Cascading Style Sheets
Java Enterprise Edition
XML
XHTML
Visual Basic .NET
UML/OMT
TCP/IP
SQL
PostgreSQL
Personal Home Page
Oracle PL/SQL
Oracle
OSI
MySQL
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Project
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft C-SHARP
Merise Methodology
Joomla!
JavaServer Faces
JavaScript
Java Swing
Hibernate
HTML
Google Web Toolkit
Drupal
C++
C Programming Language
Apache Subversion
AJAX