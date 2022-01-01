Passionner par les métiers du web et des nouvelles technologies , je suis dynamique dans mon travail rigoureuse , j'aime le travail en équipe ça permet surtout de créer un atmosphère de compétitivité , d’échanger des idées des compétences c'est tout un savoir faire et savoir être .

c'est ça ma vision personnel du monde des entreprise , Merci .





Passion by the business web and new technologies, I am dynamic in my work, rigorous, I like teamwork that allows especially to create a competitive atmosphere, exchanging ideas skills is any one know how and life skills.

that is my personal worldview of business, thanks.





Mes compétences :

JAVA

J2EE

Html5

JQuery

DBA

Symfony2

Cascading Style Sheets

Java Enterprise Edition

XML

XHTML

Visual Basic .NET

UML/OMT

TCP/IP

SQL

PostgreSQL

Personal Home Page

Oracle PL/SQL

Oracle

OSI

MySQL

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Project

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft C-SHARP

Merise Methodology

Joomla!

JavaServer Faces

JavaScript

Java Swing

Hibernate

HTML

Google Web Toolkit

Drupal

C++

C Programming Language

Apache Subversion

AJAX