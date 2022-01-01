Menu

Ilham ELHADI

MEKNES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Accès
Visual Basic .NET
Microsoft Access
C++
C Programming Language

Entreprises

  • GROUPE SMEIA - Conseiller garantie

    2016 - maintenant

  • TABITE FRERES - Commercial HYUNDAI - SEAT - TOYOTA

    2014 - 2014 Conseiller Commercial du véhicule
    Restructurer le système de la facturation et de la garantie de la société et la réception. Gestion de garantie.
    Gérer la facturation de la société.

  • Seins De La société GÉNÉRALE CONTRACTOR MAROC - Conseillère Commercial d'immobilier

    2013 - 2013 Conseillère Commercial d'immobilier a Rabat aux Seins De La société GENERAL CONTRACTOR MAROC

  • La Société DOUNIA AUTO - Stage De Fin De Formation Au

    2013 - 2013 * Outils Bureautique : Word, Excel, Power Point, Accès Internet ;
    * Technique De Vente
    * Accueil Clientèle
    * Conseil Marketing
    * Approvisionnements et gestion de stock
    * L'encaissement
    * Facturation//gestion

  • La Société SORPREM - Stage De Pratique Au

    2011 - 2012

Formations

  • Faculté Des Sciences Et Techniques FSTT

    Tanger 2019 - maintenant Master en Ingénierie mécanique et management en entreprise

  • Universite Abdelmalek Essaadi, FSJEST (Tanger)

    Tanger 2017 - 2018 licence professionnelle

    Qualité logistique et Management des opérations

  • INSTITUT SPÉCIALISE DE TECHNOLOGIE APPLIQUÉE ROUTE AGOURAY MEKNES (Mkenes)

    Mkenes 2011 - 2013 Diplôme de Technicien spécialisé en technico-commercial

  • Istitut Specialisée De Technologie Appliquée Et De Gestion (Meknes)

    Meknes 2010 - 2011 Formation En Technique De Développement Informatique.

