Ilham KALDY
Ajouter
Ilham KALDY
CASABLANCA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Action commerciale
Commerciale
Marketing
Entreprises
Attijari wafabank
- Stagiaire
maintenant
Animation commerciale
Shneider Electric
- Stage d'observation
maintenant
Marketing
Agence active
- Stagiaire
maintenant
Assistante chef de projet
Toyota
- Analyste et Coordinatrice Marketing
VAUCRESSON
2013 - maintenant
Toyota Du Maroc
- Assistante chef de produit
VAUCRESSON
2013 - 2013
Méditel
- Stagiaire Community Manager
2012 - 2012
Formations
ENCG : Ecole Nationale De Commerce Et De Gestion (Casablanca)
Casablanca
2008 - 2013
Master 2 Marketing et Actions Commerciales
Réseau
Fathellah KHRIS
Haijoubi CHAOUKI
Ilyesse ABOUNAAIM
Nihal ELCAIDI
Phone Job Agency PHONE GROUP
Rizkou AZIZ
Taha Amine JAGHLAL