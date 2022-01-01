Ilhan AKBAS

Interested in a research or an engineering position with an opportunity to be involved in challenging and innovative projects
Specialties:
- Simulation : OPNET, TOSSIM
- OS : Windows, Linux, TinyOS
- Language : Java, C, C++, NesC
- CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate)
- Experienced in : Microsoft Office Set, MATLAB, Visio,Project,
Xilinx, LaTeX, Ethereal, SolarWinds, VCON vPoint
- Hardware: Cisco router and Catalyst Switch (configuration and hardware), IP Phone, Call Manager, Gatekeeper
Acterna DominoWAN, IBT-300 BRA-PRA-BRA/PRA Tester, DA3400, HST-3000, IXIA IxChariot, 400T Tandberg VTC, Gateway, Crossbow Mica2 Motes
