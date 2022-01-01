Menu

Ilhan AKBAS

ORLANDO

En résumé

Interested in a research or an engineering position with an opportunity to be involved in challenging and innovative projects

Specialties:
- Simulation : OPNET, TOSSIM
- OS : Windows, Linux, TinyOS
- Language : Java, C, C++, NesC
- CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate)
- Experienced in : Microsoft Office Set, MATLAB, Visio,Project,
Xilinx, LaTeX, Ethereal, SolarWinds, VCON vPoint
- Hardware: Cisco router and Catalyst Switch (configuration and hardware), IP Phone, Call Manager, Gatekeeper
Acterna DominoWAN, IBT-300 BRA-PRA-BRA/PRA Tester, DA3400, HST-3000, IXIA IxChariot, 400T Tandberg VTC, Gateway, Crossbow Mica2 Motes

Mes compétences :
ccna
computer
Networks
Opnet
Research
Wireless
WSN

Entreprises

  • University of Central Florida - Research Associate

    2013 - maintenant · Research on complex adaptive systems, big data analytics and social networks
    · Contributes to writing of grants, project proposals and technical documentation
    · Participating in a big data analytics project for improving the retention rate at UCF

  • Office of Research and Commercialization, UCF - Programmer/GRA

    2010 - 2013 Analyzes Databases; Designs and builds websites using ColdFusion, MS SQL, JavaScript and AJAX.

  • University of Central Florida - Simulation Developer / Modeler

    2010 - 2010 Disaster Management Simulation Modeling Project

    Participating in the development of a simulation tool for six main disaster types that affect United States which would support the agencies in their training, life-unit optimizations, and management.

  • Institute for Simulation and Training - Research Engineer

    2008 - 2009 Project: Live, Virtual and Constructive (LVC) Simulation Modeling Using High Computing
    Built an High Level Architecture (HLA) based model of an army federation (WARSIM) in OPNET for the US Army
    Created network models and tested these models with various traffic types in OPNET
    Ran simulations on a high performance computer cluster (STOKES at IST)

  • University of Central Florida - Graduate Teaching Assistant

    2007 - 2010 September 2008 - August 2010
    Taught labs and graded for:
    - Introduction to Computer Engineering
    - Computer System Design
    - Embedded Systems
    - Digital Systems

  • ASELSAN - Network Engineer

    2003 - 2007 Department: Military Communications System Engineering

    Project: TACOMS Post-2000 (www.tacomspost2000.org)
    ° Developed the work package “Definition of protocols for interconnection of packet radio networks on the interoperability points”
    ° Developed the work package “STANAG Validation Scenario Specifications and Requirements Document, explaining how the OPNET will be used for the System Level Validation Simulations”
    ° Participated in international meetings held in TAC ONE (main contractor) premises in Colombes, Paris and presented the work packages

    Project: Prototyping and Testing of TACOMS Post-2000
    ° Participated in the field exercises held in the Netherlands and Germany (JUICE 2004, Fall Ex 2004, Winter Ex 2005 and Combined Endeavour 2005)
    ° Design and implementation of Turkish tactical communications system network infrastructure on site
    ° Network planning, design and Cisco router configurations
    ° Configured and Implemented VoIP, video, netmeeting, ftp and http (ISDN&IP)
    ° Implemented traffic filters (ACL, route maps), DiffServ, NAT, IPSec, VPN, GRE Tunneling

    Project: TASMUS (Nationally Developed Tactical Communications System for Turkish Army)
    ° Involved in the development process and testing of TASMUS and had telecom experience
    ° Worked in TCP/IP, MPLS and VPN design and implementation
    ° Configured and implemented routing algorithms (RIP, OSPF, BGP) on Cisco routers and switches

    Project: Secure Voice over IP Phone design project
    ° Prepared System Requirements, Call Scenarios, Signalization Documents
    ° Worked on H.323, H.225, H.245, SIP, SDP; signaling and tailoring of these protocols
    ° Participated in the design of H.323 gatekeeper/SIP servers and H.323/H.320 Gateways
    ° Implementation of SCIP (FNBDT) and SCIP over IP algorithm, attended IICWG
    (International Interoperability Control Working Group) meetings held in the Netherlands and Bulgaria.
    ° Designed experiments with routers, switches, Cisco Call Managers and traffic analyzers.

Formations

  • UCF -University Of Central Florida (Orlando)

    Orlando 2007 - 2013 PhD

    Dissertation: "Routing, Localization and Positioning Protocols for Wireless Sensor and Actor Networks"

  • Middle East Technical University (Ankara)

    Ankara 2003 - 2006 MS in Electrical and Electronics Engineering

    Electrical and Electronics Engineering Department

  • Middle East Technical University (Ankara)

    Ankara 1999 - 2003 Electrical and Electronics Engineering

    Electrical and Electronics Engineering Department

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel