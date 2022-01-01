Ilias MAJDI

SAP BI graduate and electrical engineer with the ability to analyze complex problems and recommend optimized solutions. Enthusiastic in learning and applying new concepts, and motivated to face new challenges



Mes compétences :

SAP Netweaver > SAP BW

SAP

SAP TPM

SAP ERP

SAP-netweaver- Business

SAP NetWeaver PI

SAP FI

VSM

Transformers

Six Sigma

Semiconductors

Seagate Crystal Reports

SAP- Business Intelligence (BI)

SAP V4

SAP Skills

SAP SD

SAP PS

SAP PP

SAP PM

SAP MM

SAP LO Logistics

SAP CO

SAP ABAP OO

SAP 4.7 Enterprise

Rectifiers

Proteus

Predictive Analysis

Power Inverters

Planned Maintenance

ModelSim

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Access

Matlab

Kanban

FMEA

Electrical Engineering

Edition

Distribution Network

BusinessObjects Web Intelligence

Business Objects

Autocad

Analysis