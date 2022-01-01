Ilias MAJDI

Menu

SAP BI graduate and electrical engineer with the ability to analyze complex problems and recommend optimized solutions. Enthusiastic in learning and applying new concepts, and motivated to face new challenges

Entreprises

  • SAP - SAP BI Consultant

    Paris 2015 - 2015 SAP Skills for Africa is a 12 weeks of intensive SAP training by experts.
    • Learning the integration of business-processes in SAP ERP - EHP 6
    • Architecting Business related BW Objects in SAP BW 7.4
    • Building End-user solutions and Reports with SAP BO BI 4.1
    • Enhancing soft skills and Design Thinking methods

  • Eaton Corporation - Engineer

    2015 - 2015 : Deployment of the Total Productive Maintenance (TPM) approach
    • Applying TPM to add business value to the organization
    • Scheduling procedures to follow preventive maintenance
    • Improving quality of productivity to minimize costs

  • Novec - Engineer

    Rabat 2014 - 2014 Mission: Conception of electrical distribution networks, Zenata's industrial region
    Drafting the MV/LV and the public lighting power networks
    Designing the project for MV/LV electrical installations

  • Nemotek Technologies - Engineer

    Morteau 2012 - 2012 Mission: Implementation of an electrical testing system
    Studying the specification documents and proposing technical solutions
    Monitoring and controlling installation facilities, timeliness, and compliances terms
    Enhancing the production quality by implementing related system processes

  • OCP group - Engineer

    casablanca 2011 - 2011 : Engineer (Internship), O.C.P., Mining, Khouribga
    Mission: Minimizing electrical energy losses, Sidi Chennane Station
    Designing the installation of the solar electric power station
    Improving the installations' power factor

Formations

  • National School Of Applied Science (Khouribga)

    Khouribga 2007 - 2015 Electrical Engineer

  • High School (Berrechid)

    Berrechid 2006 - 2007 Diploma

