Imen CHAMI

A highly competent, motivated and enthusiastic person, with experience of working, as part of a team in a busy office environment. Well organised and proactive in providing timely, efficient and accurate administrative support to office managers and work colleagues. Approachable, well presented and able to establish good working relationships with a range of different people. Possessing a proven ability to generate innovative ideas and solutions to problems.
Currently, working in a suitable position with a reputable and ambitious company.
Mes compétences :
Coordination de projets
Team Management
Relations internationales
Travail en équipe
Relations Publiques
office Management
Project Management
Gestion de la relation client
Organisation du travail
Traduction anglais français