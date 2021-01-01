Menu

Ioulia NAGORNAIA

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Procédures judiciaires - Psychologue, évaluation

    2018 - maintenant

  • Clubs sportifs & haut niveau - Psychologue sport - coaching mental

    2017 - maintenant

  • Activité libérale - Psychologue - Psychothérapeute - Hypnothérapeute

    2015 - maintenant

  • Médico social - Psychologue

    2014 - 2017 EHPAD, ESAT, centre de psychothérapie, clubs sportifs, psychiatrie en addictologie, chercheuse en sport

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau