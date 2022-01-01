Retail
Irene IRAKOZE
Irene IRAKOZE
BUJUMBURA
Formations
Jomo Kenyatta University Of Agriculture & Technology (JKUAT)
Nairobi
2016 - 2018
Etudiante de Master en Mathématiques Financières
Institut Africain des Sciences Mathématiques
Limbé-Cameroun
2015 - 2016
Master en Sciences Mathématiques
UNIVERSITE DU BURUNDI
Bujumbura
2010 - 2014
Licence en Sciences Mathématiques
