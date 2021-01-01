Irie KEEF (IRIE KEEF)

Auteur- compositeur et interprète guadeloupéenne



She took her first steps on stage in the early 90s as a back singer for Dominican reggae artist Nelly Stharre. With her friend she performed live at main events like Bob Marley Movement Festival in Miami, World Créole Music Festival in Dominica and Rockers tv show in Jamaïca. Her unique complicity was a boost to gain confidence and explore her creative assets to nurture her vision, build her own artistic universe.

Now, Irie Keef is ready to share her personal legend with her songs. Tan é sézon is an introduction to this story to be soon released in her debut EP : I sing what I live, therefore words and melodies come instinctively. This title is clearly a statement to clarify things (Lol) ! Built around a reggae dancehall flow on a gwo- ka and bouladjèl riddim, the formula is quite original. She invited young artist Yonn on this track produced by Mister Francky for a featuring.



Guided by Jah

The singer doesnt like labeling her style : I come from Guadeloupe. Its a small island where a lot of cultures have been forever meeting and mixing. I am strongly influenced by reggae and soul, but I often write thinking zouk, kompa, gwo ka, bouyon or socca music. I love Afro-beat and electronic music. I like putting all of this all of this in my own way. I sing in creole, French, English, however it comes. I am guided by Jah... I believe it stands for joy, love (amour) and harmony in French. It doesnt know borders ! But still... still my favorite singer any time, any mood is Bob Marley! Rhythm and rhymes, thats my thing! On stage, she performs with a live acoustic quartet : guitar, bass, ka, and melodica. Check it out on Soundcloud, Youtube, Fb and Instagram.