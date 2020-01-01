Isabelle DESTEL

maintenantJe recrute en audit interne et pour cela je recherche des candidats ayant au minimum 2 ans d'expérience dans le domaine de l'audit Big 4 ou audit operationel.
Si vous avez ce profil ou si vous avez un ami/collègue dans ce domaine n'hésitez pas à lui donner mes coordonnées.
IDC Audit
- Recruitment partner
2014 - maintenantJe suis specialisee en recrutement en finance d'entreprise: audit interne, controle financier, Fin Tech, FP&A, finance manager, DAF...sur toute l'Europe.
Ochre House
- Talent attraction consultant
London2013 - 2013Ochre House is one of Europe's leaders in new generation recruitment outsourcing and talent management. Our business is to deliver clear and quantifiable value to major companies, financial institutions and professional firms across the region through effective talent management at all levels. We have no ‘standard packages’, no ‘one size fits all’ products. Every solution is tailored to the individual circumstances, aims and requirements of our clients. www.ochrehouse.com