Isabelle ISABELLE MÜLLER (MÜLLER)

Currently working @ToolsGroup and responsible for France and Switzerland. Passionate about digitalization, new technologies and the power of optimized supply chains. Highly reliable and committed to the projects to drive them to success. Problem solving, hands on and multitasking. Team-oriented and focused on customer needs to build long term relationships. Multilingual with the ability to adapt to different cultures and environments.



Feel free to reach out anytime at imuller@toolsgroup.com