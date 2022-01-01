Isabelle MACHABERT

Mes compétences :
Project management
Cheese technology
Notions of organic market gardening
Office pack, web
Meeting facilitation
Entreprises
Lycée agricole Saint Clair, Derval (44)
- English teacher
2017 - 2017Students aged from 14 to 20, accompanying a school trip abroad.
Société fromagère de Bouvron
- Project manager
2007 - 2014Cheese projects management in France and abroad : trials run, industrialization,
launch, monitoring.
Hard and semi-hard cheese recipes, technologies and processes.
Innovation, yield and quality improvment.
Maison Boncolac
- Research and Development engineer
2007 - 2007Optimisation of the ice cream recipe with a statistical method: the experiments planning, sensory analysis, training of the managers about the experiments planning.
La Polar (Spain)
- Development & Quality assistant
2006 - 2006Collaboration in the development of new biscuits, establishment of the HACCP system.