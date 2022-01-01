Menu

Isabelle MACHABERT

PLESSE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Project management
Cheese technology
Notions of organic market gardening
Office pack, web
Meeting facilitation

Entreprises

  • Lycée agricole Saint Clair, Derval (44) - English teacher

    2017 - 2017 Students aged from 14 to 20, accompanying a school trip abroad.

  • Société fromagère de Bouvron - Project manager

    2007 - 2014 Cheese projects management in France and abroad : trials run, industrialization,
    launch, monitoring.
    Hard and semi-hard cheese recipes, technologies and processes.
    Innovation, yield and quality improvment.

  • Maison Boncolac - Research and Development engineer

    2007 - 2007 Optimisation of the ice cream recipe with a statistical method: the experiments planning, sensory analysis, training of the managers about the experiments planning.

  • La Polar (Spain) - Development & Quality assistant

    2006 - 2006 Collaboration in the development of new biscuits, establishment of the HACCP system.

Formations

  • Hohenheim University (Stuttgart)

    Stuttgart 2006 - 2006 University degree

  • ISARA

    Lyon 2003 - 2007 Agriculture, Environment and Food Sciences Engineer

Réseau