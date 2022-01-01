Retail
Isabelle MARTIN
Ajouter
Isabelle MARTIN
FLERS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Association l'Etape
- Conseillère en Insertion Sociale
2012 - maintenant
Association l'Etape
- Conseillère en Egalité Femme/Homme
2011 - maintenant
Association l'Etape
- Coordinatrice de Formation
2010 - maintenant
Association l'Etape
- Conseillère en Insertion Professionnelle
1997 - 2009
Formations
Université Paris 6 Pierre Et Marie Curie
Paris
2009 - 2009
MASTER 1
