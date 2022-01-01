Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Isabelle MAYEN-CARRE
Ajouter
Isabelle MAYEN-CARRE
Paris
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Brignoles
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Ministère de l'Education nationale
- Proviseur Adjoint
Paris
2009 - maintenant
Formations
Université (Lille)
Lille
1987 - 1988
UFR NICE SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS
Nice
1982 - 1987
DEA
Réseau
Laurence VANCAPPEL
Pascale MONROSTY
Patrick MARTINI