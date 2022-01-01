Isabelle MOREL

Entreprises
ALSTOM Transport
- Industrialisation - Key User SAP ADV réparation
2013 - maintenant
SAP stratégie migration des données - Tests - Implémentation de la solution - Formation - Accompagnement.
INDUSTRIALISATION Gamme de répararion - Maintenance des données.
ALSTOM Transport
- Responsable Remise à Niveau - ADV réparation
2004 - 2013
ALSTOM Transport
- Responsable Qualite Projet
2001 - 2004
ALPLOG / ALTRAN
- CHEF DE PROJET INFORMATIQUE
1990 - 2001
FOCAL Productique
- Programmeur Informatique
1988 - 1989
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée