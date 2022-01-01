Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Isabelle MURONI
Ajouter
Isabelle MURONI
LESQUIN CEDEX
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
INGRAM MICRO
- Ingénieur commercial France Sud
LESQUIN CEDEX
1999 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Chris SART
Emilie CABY
Gaël VANACKER
Laure PLUQUET
Magali WILK BÉTRÉMIEUX
Mellard DIDIER
Pascal SANGLARD
Peggy HOUVENAGHEL
Philippe DEMONT
Quentin LELEU