Isabelle NIZARD
Isabelle NIZARD
PARIS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
MACLEV
- DIRECTEUR COMMERCIAL
maintenant
IDV
- DIRECTEUR COMMERCIAL
1994 - 2002
Formations
Ecole De Communication Visuelle ESAM DESIGN
Paris
1991 - 1994
Atelier De Sèvres
Paris
1990 - 1991
Réseau
Corinne LECOT
Laurent CARAYON
Lionel BISSON
Mériem BEL.
Patrick Ayache- INTUITU PERSONAE
Philippe DUVILLIER
Philippe GILLES
Remo SIMONETTI
Ronan KERGOZOU DE LA BOËSSIERE
Sylvain GIMENEZ