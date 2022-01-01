Menu

Isabelle OBONE PEKE

METZ

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Metz

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • EMMAÜS 54 - Responsable de communauté

    2008 - maintenant

Formations

  • Université De Lorraine : UFR ESM / IAE (Metz)

    Metz 2012 - 2012 MASTER PRO RTNO

    Gestion et Administration des ressources humaines

Réseau