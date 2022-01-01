Retail
Isabelle PATIN (VERSLUYS)
Isabelle PATIN (VERSLUYS)
AVRIGNY
Entreprises
Agricultrice
- Agricultrice chef d'exploitation
2015 - maintenant
Congé parental
- Congé parental
2012 - 2015
MATRA ELECTRONIQUE
- Chargé d'affaires
La Croix-Saint-Ouen
2007 - 2012
ABB MC
- Responsable etudes distribution de produits
2002 - 2007
Formations
Université Compiègne
Compiegne
1997 - 2002
Lycée Charles De Gaulle Compiègne
1994 - 1997
Bac S
Arnaud DARRAS
Aurélie COLOMBERT
Clément FOURMAUX
Denis ANGOT
Eric MAITRE
Frédéric MAGUET
Groupe Limyè'a S. BELGARDE
Nicolas BOUSSARD
Pascal LE BLON
Thomas DEGLI-ESPOSTI