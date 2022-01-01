Isabelle PAVY

2003 - 2005- Maintenance & development of the company’s website
- Organisation & administration of the marketing department
- Database Management (Siebel Package)
- Liaising with customers and dealing with enquiries
Campa Consulting
- Project Researcher
2003 - 2003- Researching loyalty concepts existing in South African hotels.
- Assisting with viability study for sales campaign in South Africa.
- Liasing with potential customers and preparing proposals for clients.
- Gaining knowledge and information on the hospitality industry in SA.
Bicom.net Ltd, London, UK
- Assistant Production Manager
2002 - 2002- Organising activity between designers and Account managers to ensure timely completion of websites.
- Supervising the team of designers in Bosnia.
- Assisting and working on location in Bosnia to set up new offices for designers.
- General administrative and bookkeeping duties.