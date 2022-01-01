Menu

Isabelle PAVY

CAPE TOWN

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Boomerang Marketing Solutions CC - Project Manager

    2005 - 2006 www.boomerangmarketing.co.za

  • Marketforce Coomunications Ltd - Marketing Assistant

    2003 - 2005 - Maintenance & development of the company’s website
    - Organisation & administration of the marketing department
    - Database Management (Siebel Package)
    - Liaising with customers and dealing with enquiries

  • Campa Consulting - Project Researcher

    2003 - 2003 - Researching loyalty concepts existing in South African hotels.
    - Assisting with viability study for sales campaign in South Africa.
    - Liasing with potential customers and preparing proposals for clients.
    - Gaining knowledge and information on the hospitality industry in SA.

  • Bicom.net Ltd, London, UK - Assistant Production Manager

    2002 - 2002 - Organising activity between designers and Account managers to ensure timely completion of websites.
    - Supervising the team of designers in Bosnia.
    - Assisting and working on location in Bosnia to set up new offices for designers.
    - General administrative and bookkeeping duties.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau