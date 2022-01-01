Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Isabelle PETITPEZ
Ajouter
Isabelle PETITPEZ
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
3e International (Groupe Philips)
- Responsable Produits
2003 - 2014
Formations
CCI
Laxou
2000 - 2001
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel