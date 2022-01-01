Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Isabelle POUBLANC
Ajouter
Isabelle POUBLANC
ANGERS
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Angers
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
l'Atelier Zab
- Fondateur
2016 - maintenant
Formations
Lycee Joachin Du Bellay
Angers
1978 - 1980
Réseau
Audrey BAUNEZ
Laurent GIRAUD
Py SABAS