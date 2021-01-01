Isabelle WEAR

Menu

After many years of working for audio manufacturers in sales management and distribution, joining Interfacio allows me to combine a deep understanding of product sales businesses across a wide and diverse industry network with my interest in effective career and team development for individuals and orgnanisations.

Self-motivated, driven and accomplished International Sales Manager, with extensive experience managing distribution throughout the UK and the rest of Europe. Believes professionalism is imperative, along with service and standards to provide total quality management. Primary experience in Sales and Marketing within the music and professional audio technology industry, as well as excellent knowledge of business operations.

Used to working towards targets and budgets ensuring profits are increased and margins maximised. Able to create new revenue streams with existing clients and develop new business. Experienced business leader and team manager of field and inside sales staff.

  • Interfacio - Director – Consultant recruitment Europe

    2012 - maintenant Despite a tough economy and difficult market, it is encouraging to see how many manufacturers are expanding by penetrating new territories and looking at key new talent acquisition. Coming from within the business and having worked for a number of brands, I fully understand the various key business development roles that we work on, as well as the business cultures and the expectations of our clients when looking to fill these roles.

    My first introduction to Interfacio was as a client and I really believe in what we are doing - helping individuals and companies get the right fit in what is always the most critical area for any business. Once potential profiles are matched, by working and communicating closely with our clients and candidates, we ensure that the fit is a good one. Uniquely as talent acquisition and search consultants, our background is as business professionals from within this industry.

    First and foremost, we are business people who are passionate about the work that we do, and who have a deep understanding about the markets that we serve and the products and technologies involved. We invest a lot of time with our candidates and clients ensuring that the match is a mutually rewarding one that will deliver long term success.

    Our clients and candidates know us and trust us and we are proud to be delivering a unique and quality service within an industry that we know and love!

  • Audio Technica - Directeur des ventes Europe

    Villers Cotterets 2004 - 2012 European sales director December 2008 – June 2012

    • Oversee AT subsidiary sales operations in Germany, France and Central Europe
    • Restructuring of UK sales organisation for Audio-Technica Ltd
    • Directly managed UK sales division
    • Shareholder and member of AT Europe management team

    European Sales Manager Oct 2004 to December 2008

    • Managed all export sales through independent distribution
    • Restructuring European distribution network
    • Completion of budgets, sales forecasts/ targets

  • M-Audio - Directeur general UK & France

    1999 - 2003 General manager UK & France

    The roles of GM and SM were run in conjunction with a 50/50 split of both roles

    • Restructuring company from previous management
    • Overseeing operation of company
    • Overseeing Europe distribution
    • Completion of budgets, sales forecasts…
    • Managing Staff at all levels
    • Reviewing company expenditure

    Sales Manager France 2002 to 2003

    • Coordinating transition with local distributor
    • Set up of a French Office and overseeing staff
    • Marketing – creation of a catalogue and web site
    • Exhibitions
    • Reviewing and Forecasting sales figures

  • Edirol - Responsable des ventes France

    1997 - 1999 Sales Manager on French Market.

    • Introduction of Edirol as a new brand to the French Market
    • Set up French Office and oversaw General running of this area
    • Marketing for French Market including all promotion.
    • Attending Exhibitions
    • Visiting Key accounts
    • Reviewing and forecasting sales figures

    European Marketing Manager 1999 to 2000

    • Marketing/Advertising/Promotion Review for following markets Italy, Germany & England
    • Co-ordination of translation for web sites and catalogues
    • Organising and attending Exhibitions
    • Assisting Sales Manager with key account visits.

