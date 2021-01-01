Isabelle WEAR

After many years of working for audio manufacturers in sales management and distribution, joining Interfacio allows me to combine a deep understanding of product sales businesses across a wide and diverse industry network with my interest in effective career and team development for individuals and orgnanisations.



Self-motivated, driven and accomplished International Sales Manager, with extensive experience managing distribution throughout the UK and the rest of Europe. Believes professionalism is imperative, along with service and standards to provide total quality management. Primary experience in Sales and Marketing within the music and professional audio technology industry, as well as excellent knowledge of business operations.



Used to working towards targets and budgets ensuring profits are increased and margins maximised. Able to create new revenue streams with existing clients and develop new business. Experienced business leader and team manager of field and inside sales staff.



Mes compétences :

Audio

Le recrutement

Marketing

Marketing Support

Recherche

Recrutement

Support

support technique

Technique