Ismahane BOUAZZA

Puteaux

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Logistique
Commerce international
Achats
Règlementation douanière

Entreprises

  • Bolloré - EUROPE- AFRICA TRADE MANAGER

    Puteaux 2016 - 2019

  • Bolloré - Project logistics coordinator

    Puteaux 2011 - 2016

  • Kuehne + Nagel - Project logistics coordinator

    Arcueil 2008 - 2011

  • DB Schenker - IMPORT EXPORT LOGISTICS COORDINATOR

    2008 - 2008

  • Geodis - IMPORT EXPORT LOGISTICS COORDINATOR

    Levallois-Perret 2008 - 2008

Formations

