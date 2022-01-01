Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Ismahane BOUAZZA
Ajouter
Ismahane BOUAZZA
Puteaux
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Logistique
Commerce international
Achats
Règlementation douanière
Entreprises
Bolloré
- EUROPE- AFRICA TRADE MANAGER
Puteaux
2016 - 2019
Bolloré
- Project logistics coordinator
Puteaux
2011 - 2016
Kuehne + Nagel
- Project logistics coordinator
Arcueil
2008 - 2011
DB Schenker
- IMPORT EXPORT LOGISTICS COORDINATOR
2008 - 2008
Geodis
- IMPORT EXPORT LOGISTICS COORDINATOR
Levallois-Perret
2008 - 2008
Formations
SKEMA Business School (Fusion ESC Lille & CERAM Business School)
Lille
2014 - 2016
MASTER 2- PGE EXECUTIVE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z