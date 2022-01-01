Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Ivan CAZAUX
Ajouter
Ivan CAZAUX
Bayonne
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
URBANIS
- Chef de projets Habitat-Renouvellement Urbain
Bayonne (64100)
2018 - maintenant
COMMUNAUTE DE COMMUNES DU PERIGORD NONTRONNAIS
- Responsable du service Habitat-Logement
Nontron (24300)
2013 - 2018
URBACTIS
- Chargé de missions Urbanisme-Aménagement
Montauban (82000)
2012 - 2012
DOMOFRANCE
- Assistant d'opérations et développement foncier (stage)
Bordeaux (33000)
2011 - 2011
MAIRIE DE BAYONNE
- Chargé de missions PNRQAD-quartiers anciens (stage)
Bayonne (64100)
2010 - 2010
Formations
Institut D'Aménagement, De Tourisme Et D'Urbanisme (IATU), Bordeaux III
Bordeaux (33000)
2008 - 2012
MASTER 2 PRO - Urbanisme : Stratégie et Maîtrise d’Ouvrage de Projets (spécialité : Patrimoine Urbain)
LICENCE 3 & MASTER 1 - Aménagement, Urbanisme et Développement Territorial Durable
Université Bordeaux 3 Montaigne (Bordeaux)
Bordeaux
2006 - 2008
LICENCE 1 & 2 - Géographie et Aménagement
Réseau
Anais DUMOUR
Bastien ALCARAZ
Christopher ADAM
Clotilde CAZAMAJOUR
Daniel DE LICHANA
Eleonore GENEAU
François MERCIER
Guillaume DUHAMEL
Matthieu DE KERDREL
Romain VIAULT
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z