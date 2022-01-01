Menu

Ivan CAZAUX

Bayonne

En résumé

Entreprises

  • URBANIS - Chef de projets Habitat-Renouvellement Urbain

    Bayonne (64100) 2018 - maintenant

  • COMMUNAUTE DE COMMUNES DU PERIGORD NONTRONNAIS - Responsable du service Habitat-Logement

    Nontron (24300) 2013 - 2018

  • URBACTIS - Chargé de missions Urbanisme-Aménagement

    Montauban (82000) 2012 - 2012

  • DOMOFRANCE - Assistant d'opérations et développement foncier (stage)

    Bordeaux (33000) 2011 - 2011

  • MAIRIE DE BAYONNE - Chargé de missions PNRQAD-quartiers anciens (stage)

    Bayonne (64100) 2010 - 2010

Formations

  • Institut D'Aménagement, De Tourisme Et D'Urbanisme (IATU), Bordeaux III

    Bordeaux (33000) 2008 - 2012 MASTER 2 PRO - Urbanisme : Stratégie et Maîtrise d’Ouvrage de Projets (spécialité : Patrimoine Urbain)
    LICENCE 3 & MASTER 1 - Aménagement, Urbanisme et Développement Territorial Durable

  • Université Bordeaux 3 Montaigne (Bordeaux)

    Bordeaux 2006 - 2008 LICENCE 1 & 2 - Géographie et Aménagement

