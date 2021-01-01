(English & Français) Contact : Jacques C. Tresfield Tél. 06 14 17 21 27



Opportunités :



Dans le cadre d'un Doctorat (PhD Education), sous forme de bénévolat, j'accompagne des personnes porteurs de projets (durée 5 h.). L'objectif est de valider l'adéquation "homme-projet".



Le digital à partir de « Zéro »

Par ailleurs je suis spécialiste de l'accompagnement individuel et entrepreneurs (ancien conseiller ATC CCI Paris). Passionné par la formation (change management) et l'ère digitale je suis devenu partenaire d'une entreprise très professionnelle francophone et l'autre anglosaxonne. Elles offrent une pédagogie remarquable pour les entrepreneurs du digital, basée sur une expérience éprouvée, savoir-faire et résultats financiers. Je les ai choisies.



ZENITH (pour la francophonie) : http://zenith.fun/z/lEqSP/xJqJ

DEA Partner (New York/Londres): Company Site: http://bit.ly/2GDxePw





LindedIn : http://bit.ly/2I4tWq0

___________







In a Doctoral (PhD Education) study context and volunteering, Im coaching personal project promoters (5h duration). The goal consists in a validation of the man-project balance.



Digital from « Zero »

Besides, Im a coach specialist for individuals and entrepreneurs (former CCI Trade Consultant, Paris). Passionate about training (change management) and the digital era, I became partner with serious digital entreprises which offers outstanding teaching skills for digital entrepreneurs, grounded on a proven experience, know-how and financial results. A personal selection.

DEA Partner (NY, London): Company Site: http://bit.ly/2GDxePw

ZENITH (pour la francophonie) : http://zenith.fun/z/lEqSP/xJqJ





LindedIn : http://bit.ly/2I4tWq0



