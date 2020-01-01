JACQUES PELLARIN is a composer accordionist - Music producer well known internationally.

The French Chic & Eclectic Accordion collection !

Jacques Pellarin music productions.



(15 albums) - Jazz - French cinema - Latin Jazz - Crossover traditionnal to Classic music ...

Many tours in USA, Europe & Japan with bands like Baikal duo, Jacques Pellarin trio & now the duet JAC & CO !

Music placements:

As music credits,my music was played more than 100 times on Morning Edition (NPR) these last years.



Latest music placement October 2020, my song, "Fleur de bossa" is in the new Michelle Pfeiffer US motion picture, French Exit



Recording two Masterings for NHK TV - Japan

The music has been added in a national documentary as "Song titles", June 16th 2018 and also available in the NHK Music catalogue !



Three Jacques's compositions featured in this beautiful playlist Music Apple around the theme of Paris Cafe classic French Vibes !

Edith Piaf, Michel Legrand, Charles Aznavour, Manu Dibango, Babik Reinhardt, Avishai Cohen, Jacques Pellarin ...



Jacques Pellarin official Youtube

Jacques Pellarin Linkedin :

