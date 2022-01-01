Retail
Jamal AAOUINE
Jamal AAOUINE
CASABLANCA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
LABELBAT Sarl
- Conducteur De Travaux
2013 - 2015
GETRAGEC sarl
- Conducreur De Travaux
2012 - 2013
ETPEC sarl
- Conducteur De Travaux
2010 - 2013
SETEMASH sarl
- Chef Chantier
2007 - 2009
Zinelec
- Chef Chantier
Fès
2005 - 2007
Formations
ISTA (Salé)
Salé
1997 - 1999