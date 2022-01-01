Menu

Jamal AAOUINE

CASABLANCA

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • LABELBAT Sarl - Conducteur De Travaux

    2013 - 2015

  • GETRAGEC sarl - Conducreur De Travaux

    2012 - 2013

  • ETPEC sarl - Conducteur De Travaux

    2010 - 2013

  • SETEMASH sarl - Chef Chantier

    2007 - 2009

  • Zinelec - Chef Chantier

    Fès 2005 - 2007

Formations

  • ISTA (Salé)

    Salé 1997 - 1999