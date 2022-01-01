Menu

Jamal BERRIGHA

SIDI KACEM

  • société Delphi - Opérateur

    2014 - maintenant : travail en sien société Delphi Packard Kenitra sise à Atlantic free zone.
    LANGUES
    ARABE : LANGUE MATERNELLE
    FRANÇAIS : LU ECRIT ET PARLE
    ANGLAIS : MOYENNE

    ACTIVITE EXTRA-PROFITIONNEL

  • DELPHI PACKARD KENITRA - OPERATEUR

    2014 - maintenant

  • FORD - Stage

    2013 - maintenant : stage en sien succursale Auto hall Kenitra au département FORD à Kenitra, poste service commercial.

  • MITSUBISHI - Stage

    Paris 2012 - maintenant : stage en sien succursale Auto hall Kenitra au département MITSUBISHI à Kenitra, poste service commercial.

  • Faculté Des Sciences (Kénitra)

    Kénitra 2015 - 2016 Licence

    Universitaire Supérieure au sein de faculté sciences juridiques économiques et sociale Ibn Tofail Kenitra.
    Spécialité : Management Logistique et Supply Chain.

  • ISTA MAAMORA KENITRA (Kénitra)

    Kénitra 2010 - 2012 diplôme de Technicien specialse

    spécialisé au sein l'institue spécialisé de Technologie Appliquée Industrielle maamora
    Spécialité : Technico- Commerciale en Vente de Véhicule et Pièces de Rechange

  • Lycée 20 Août Dar Egaddari (Dar Egaddari)

    Dar Egaddari 2008 - 2009 diplôme de baccalauréat

    : diplôme de baccalauréat, à lycée 20 Août dar egaddari.
    Spécialité : sciences expérimentales en option SC, la vie et la terre

