Connexion
Jamal BERRIGHA
Jamal BERRIGHA
SIDI KACEM
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Supply Chain
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Journals
Entreprises
société Delphi
- Opérateur
2014 - maintenant
: travail en sien société Delphi Packard Kenitra sise à Atlantic free zone.
LANGUES
ARABE : LANGUE MATERNELLE
FRANÇAIS : LU ECRIT ET PARLE
ANGLAIS : MOYENNE
ACTIVITE EXTRA-PROFITIONNEL
DELPHI PACKARD KENITRA
- OPERATEUR
2014 - maintenant
FORD
- Stage
2013 - maintenant
: stage en sien succursale Auto hall Kenitra au département FORD à Kenitra, poste service commercial.
MITSUBISHI
- Stage
Paris
2012 - maintenant
: stage en sien succursale Auto hall Kenitra au département MITSUBISHI à Kenitra, poste service commercial.
Formations
Faculté Des Sciences (Kénitra)
Kénitra
2015 - 2016
Licence
Universitaire Supérieure au sein de faculté sciences juridiques économiques et sociale Ibn Tofail Kenitra.
Spécialité : Management Logistique et Supply Chain.
ISTA MAAMORA KENITRA (Kénitra)
Kénitra
2010 - 2012
diplôme de Technicien specialse
spécialisé au sein l'institue spécialisé de Technologie Appliquée Industrielle maamora
Spécialité : Technico- Commerciale en Vente de Véhicule et Pièces de Rechange
Lycée 20 Août Dar Egaddari (Dar Egaddari)
Dar Egaddari
2008 - 2009
diplôme de baccalauréat
: diplôme de baccalauréat, à lycée 20 Août dar egaddari.
Spécialité : sciences expérimentales en option SC, la vie et la terre
