Jamal-Eddine TATENI

Saint Ouen

En résumé

I am currently looking for a position of Engineer, so I gained some experience in architecture business in Morocco for a period of ten years.

During my residency in Sultanate of Oman for 18 years, I was able to acquire a new professional experience, I was able to collaborate on different types of projects, different phases of execution, allowing me to acquire various skills.
I would like to share my creativity and my joy with your team.
Someone of autonomous, open and dynamic.

Creative and ambitious, it is with enthusiasm that I would like to join a dynamic team of work within a multidisciplinary agency. My rigor and my determination will be the assets that I will put at your profit. Highly motivated to enter the workforce, I would put all my skills at your disposal.

I thank you for your interest in my application and I remain at your disposal for any additional information, or during an interview to convince you of my motivations, you detail my skills

Hoping to be at your attention and in the meantime, the expression of my most sincere greetings.

Mes compétences :
AutoCAD
Adobe Photoshop
Premavera P6
Design interior
Microsoft Office
Punch interior design suite softwaire 3D

Entreprises

  • Oger International - PM

    Saint Ouen 2015 - 2019 Project:
    * Al Houara Hotel Resort & Spa - 300 Keys -
    Hilton - Tanger

    Poste Occupe: Ingénieur du Project Archi / Déco & QA/QC
    Assurer la mise en œuvre des normes de qualités
    Pilote de chantier pour réalisation et vérification des métrés, control de qualité des ouvrages réalisé et réalisation des états d'avancement.
    Assurer et gérer l'adhésion des parties prenantes au contrat, au programme de construction principal et au composant individuel.
    Gérer, suivre et vérifier les matériaux et l'équipement importés
    Estimer les changements dans les travaux pour les impacts de coulée et / ou de temps
    Préparer la demande d'approbation de l'émission de l'ordonnance de modification
    Préparer des rapports sur l'état, les activités et l'avancement du projet
    Gérer les listes de punch et faire suivre les lever de réserve.
    Gérer le control FF&E, OS & E, Art Works, Signage Procurement Agencement.
    Préparé un enregistrement photographique des progrès du projet.

    Entreprise: Cedars Turnkey Projects L.L.C.
    Sultanat of Oman

  • Développement des projets - Coordination - Assistant Client - Assistant Client

    2009 - 2015 Project:
    * 2- centres commerciaux / Muscat
    * Royal Estates- The Palace-Muscat (new villa-Sohar)
    * Villa luxueux.

    Poste Occupe: Développement des projets - Coordination - Assistant Client

    Réussir tous les projets de conception en coordination avec les designers, consultant et ingénieur et la satisfaction du client.
    Animation de réunions avec l'ensemble des parties prenantes
    Control de qualité des ouvrages.
    Veiller sur toutes les phases du processus de conception.
    Préparés d'un tableau de bord pour les étapes du déroulement des projets jusqu'à la clé en main.

  • Agadir Décoration Services L.L.C. - Divisional Manager

    2002 - 2009 Project:
    * Hotel 5* Muscat
    * Villa luxueux
    * Dubai Helicopter Show (Aviation Stand)

    Poste Occupe: Supervision & coordination

    Ma mission avec l'entreprise livre les projets clés en main
    Coordination de l'ensemble des intervenants (architecte, bureaux de contrôle, entreprises...)
    Application des normes d'exécution et de réglementation de la sécurité.
    Pilotage de projets, suivi des commandes, contrôle qualité et gestion administrative et financière.

    Entreprise: Rana Engineering Consultancy Office
    Arabian Decoration Art

  • Rana vision Muscat - Ingénieur

    1997 - 2002 Project:
    * Guest Palace Bait Al Baraka / Muscat
    * Villa luxueux
    * Immeuble
    * Projet Réhabilitation de la médina / Muscat

    Poste Occupe: Ingénieur - Coordination et Supervision

    Interpréter les objectifs du projet dans un design conceptuel approprié.
    Planification, organisation et contrôle des chantiers conformément au cahier des charges
    Responsable de la qualité des travaux et du respect des délais en respectant le budget.
    Réalisation et vérification des métrés, control de qualité des ouvrages réaliser et réalisation des états d'avancement, rapport de chantier, coordination...)

  • Atlantic Palace Hotel - Cabinet Ben Embarek

    Saint-Jean-de-la-Ruelle 1988 - 1997 Entreprise: Cabinet Ben Embarek Mourad Consultant
    Project:
    * Atlantic Palace Hotel / Agadir
    * Ministry de Justice / Rabat
    * Bank Al Maghrib / Kenitra - Taza
    * Asswak Salam / Rabat
    * Conservation foncier / Rabat
    * Extension de l'annexe Dar A Sikkah
    * Arab Fund For Economy and Social
    Développements Project / Kuwait

