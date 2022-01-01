Jamal-Eddine TATENI

I am currently looking for a position of Engineer, so I gained some experience in architecture business in Morocco for a period of ten years.



During my residency in Sultanate of Oman for 18 years, I was able to acquire a new professional experience, I was able to collaborate on different types of projects, different phases of execution, allowing me to acquire various skills.

I would like to share my creativity and my joy with your team.

Someone of autonomous, open and dynamic.



Creative and ambitious, it is with enthusiasm that I would like to join a dynamic team of work within a multidisciplinary agency. My rigor and my determination will be the assets that I will put at your profit. Highly motivated to enter the workforce, I would put all my skills at your disposal.



I thank you for your interest in my application and I remain at your disposal for any additional information, or during an interview to convince you of my motivations, you detail my skills



Hoping to be at your attention and in the meantime, the expression of my most sincere greetings.



Mes compétences :

AutoCAD

Adobe Photoshop

Premavera P6

Design interior

Microsoft Office

Punch interior design suite softwaire 3D