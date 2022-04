Jamal HAMMANI

My combined skills in body electronics automotive, embedded system, mecatronic, global industry and affairs management is the result of my involvement and passion for Engineering



RFQ - Presale Bid- Project Management- Turnkey Project - Business Development -

Conduct Program Reviews and Phase Exit / Gate Reviews on.



Mes compétences :

Electrotechnique Electronique Automatique lin

Project engineer

Project manager

Project management

Assurance qualité

Business development

Business manager

Direction de projet

Gestion projet

Management

Innovation

Industrialisation des projets

Commercial

Automobile