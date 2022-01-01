Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jamal KAMAL
Ajouter
Jamal KAMAL
AGADIR
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Bce
- Chef de servise
2007 - maintenant
Bmce
- Chef de servise
2007 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Arnabelle LUDON
Atif BOUALAM
Aziz BELFAKIH
Hayat SOUQRAT