Jamal KHEBBARI

Casablanca

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Ingelec - Responsable Marché

    Casablanca 2012 - maintenant

  • Fagor (Fagor/Brandt/De Dietrich) - Chef de département Marketing et communication-Support commercial

    2008 - 2012

  • Label'vie - Chef de produit

    Lyon 2007 - 2008 Chef de produit: Responsable merchandising

  • Acima - Chef de secteur Frais

    Tangier 2005 - 2007 Produits frais en grande disitribution.

  • Flunch - Manager Opérationnel

    VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ 2005 - 2005

  • BCA - Chargé d'études marketing

    2004 - 2004

  • AtlasMarketing - Employé Commecial

    2003 - 2005 Employé responsable de la prise des commandes, préparation et livraison.

  • Cité Etude - Enqueteur

    2003 - 2003

Formations

Réseau