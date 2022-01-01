Menu

Jamal LAROUSSI

En résumé

- Travel & Hospitality professional, with extensive international business experience, especially in hotel contracting, strategic product expansion and sales development management.
- Analytical and strategic thinker with excellent leadership skills and business acumen.
- Management experience in both Online & Offline travel business models.
- Geographic expertise includes Europe, North Africa and Middle East.


Specialities:

- Hotel and ground services Contracting and Negotiation.
- Leadership & Teamwork.
- Business management and product expansion strategy.
- Sales and Development Management.
- Online & Offline business models in the travel industry.
- Development of relationships in a multicultural environment.
- Polyglot.

LinkedIn: http://es.linkedin.com/in/jamallaroussi
Twitter: @JamalLaroussi

Entreprises

  • SERHS Tourism - Director | International Business Unit

    2016 - maintenant

  • SERHS Tourism - Senior Manager | Destination & Centralized Management

    2015 - 2016

  • Serhs Tourism/ Grup SERHS - Head of Contracting | Hotels & DMC Services, International Destinations

    2014 - 2015

  • Serhs Tourism/ Grup SERHS - International Contracts Manager

    2010 - 2014 - Open new destinations in Serhs Tourism/ European and Mediterranean countries.
    - Plan and forecast the product expansion and identify new business opportunities.
    - Control and achieve sales targets, rappels and marketing contribution.
    - Optimize the profitability of the generic accounts.
    - Negotiate and monitor deposits agreements in order to ensure higher sales margins.
    - Coordinate and optimize processes with the team and other departments.

  • Serhs Tourism/ Grup SERHS - Contracts Manager

    2009 - 2010 - Expand and consolidate the Moroccan destination.
    - Contract and expand the product in North of Spain and generic accounts in Spain and Europe.
    - Plan the product expansion in the MEA and Africa Med regions via global accounts and DMC’s.
    - Coordinate and ensure synergies with other departments.

  • Serhs Tourism/ Grup SERHS - Contracts Executive

    2008 - 2009 - Open the first foreign destination in SERHS Tourism: Morocco.
    - Prepare and establish the needs and requirements of the International contracting.
    - Introduce SERHS Tourism’s brand in the destination and consolidate the relationships with key products and Tourism Offices.

  • Hotel Bernat II - Front Office

    2003 - 2008

  • Hotel Mar Blau - Front Office

    2000 - 2003

Formations

  • EAE Business School (Barcelone)

    Barcelone 2010 - 2012 MBA Master in Business Administration

  • Open University Of Catalonia UOC (Barcelone)

    Barcelone 2006 - 2007 Post-graduate in Management and Marketing - Tourism.

  • IT - Tanger (Tanger)

    Tanger 1996 - 1998 TEAT- Diploma in Tourism and Hotel Management

  • Faculté Des Sciences Et Techniques FST Settat

    Settat 1994 - 1996 Niveau DEUG - Dimplome d' études universitaires Génerales

Réseau