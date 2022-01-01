Jamal LAROUSSI

- Travel & Hospitality professional, with extensive international business experience, especially in hotel contracting, strategic product expansion and sales development management.

- Analytical and strategic thinker with excellent leadership skills and business acumen.

- Management experience in both Online & Offline travel business models.

- Geographic expertise includes Europe, North Africa and Middle East.





Specialities:



- Hotel and ground services Contracting and Negotiation.

- Leadership & Teamwork.

- Business management and product expansion strategy.

- Sales and Development Management.

- Online & Offline business models in the travel industry.

- Development of relationships in a multicultural environment.

- Polyglot.



LinkedIn: http://es.linkedin.com/in/jamallaroussi

Twitter: @JamalLaroussi