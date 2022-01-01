Jamal LAROUSSI

- Travel & Hospitality professional, with extensive international business experience, especially in hotel contracting, strategic product expansion and sales development management.
- Analytical and strategic thinker with excellent leadership skills and business acumen.
- Management experience in both Online & Offline travel business models.
- Geographic expertise includes Europe, North Africa and Middle East.
Specialities:
- Hotel and ground services Contracting and Negotiation.
- Leadership & Teamwork.
- Business management and product expansion strategy.
- Sales and Development Management.
- Online & Offline business models in the travel industry.
- Development of relationships in a multicultural environment.
- Polyglot.
LinkedIn: http://es.linkedin.com/in/jamallaroussi
Twitter: @JamalLaroussi