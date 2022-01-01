Jameel ADENIJI

Mes compétences :
Due Diligence
Mergers & Acquisitions
Valuation Analysis
Financial Analysis
Debt Capital Markets
Cash Flows
Capital Structure Optimization
Entreprises
Citigroup
- Investment Banking Analyst
New York2011 - 2014Developed valuation analysis, performed due diligence, prepared offering memoranda, and advised companies on capital raising and corporate restructuring. Achieved highest ranking and offered direct promotion to Associate.
* Actively involved in the execution of 100+ M&A financing and capital raising transactions, typically serving as the primary contact for client's CEO, CFO and/or Treasurer. ;
* Coordinate loan transaction process in all respects from initial corporate analysis and structuring through deal marketing and primary syndication. ;
* Managed teams of five to ten including associates, analysts and interns to produce client presentations, marketing materials and internal research; responsible for supervising new analysts and interns.
New Jersey2007 - 2011Bachelor of Arts degree in Politics. Certificates in Political Economy and African Studies. Senior Thesis: Sectarian Violence and Religion: Investigating the Shifting Form of Identity Politics in Nigeria. Four-year letterman on Varsity Football Team. Member of University Cottage Club.