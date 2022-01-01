Jamel ABDELHAK

Actually Industrial Engineer, I intend to continue my studies in the domain of Data Science. I am looking for a Data Science internship.
Entreprises
Targa consult
- Internship Data Science
2018 - 2018Contribution to the development of Scoring system.
Data analysis and visualization.
Evaluation the risks of a bank credit by applying machine learning techniques.
Creating an R Shiny application.
Netformica
- Internship ERP consultant
2017 - 2017Analyzing of all customer functional needs.
Preparing the required analyses and documents.
Configuration and development of specific modules for customers needs.
Elaboration of dashboards for performance management.
Reporting,
Formation and Support.
Marquardt
- Internship
Rietheim-Weilheim2016 - 2016-Production planning and scheduling according to the customer demand.
-Implementation of BEST PRACTICE solutions in order to increase the productivity of the production lines :
✓ Marking the crane track for each injection press.
✓ Documentation of the process sheet for each mold.
✓ Standardization of the tools process…
Yazaki Europe
- Internship
Le Chesnay2016 - 2016Establishment of a production leveling system (HEIJUNKA).
Creating an application for production smoothing.
Planning and scheduling of production according to the forecastion demand.
Development of a planning dashboard to improve leveling achievement.