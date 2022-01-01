Menu

Jamel KHARDANI

CHRARDA

En résumé

I am a highly motivated Construction Manager, with excellent communication and
management skills, with extensive experience in Greenfield and Brownfield construction,
shutdowns and hook ups of onshore and offshore Oil and Gas facilities, Oil Refineries and
Pipelines, management of construction and pre-commissioning activities under SIMOPS,
with multi-cultural contractors and workforce, with excellent project interdisciplinary
interface and coordination experience, my key responsibilities being Safety, Quality and
Progress. Have a solid experience in engineering, construction, pre-com, com and start-up
in oil and gas, mining, chemical, petrochemical, cement, and water treatment.
I have strong planning and excellent interpersonal communication skills.
My various missions with 22 years of work experience, with 16 years of management
experience, including a mid-level position in the industrial sector have allowed me to
develop my adaptability and my sense of teamwork.
As a Construction Manager, Recently I have been successful completed 2 Mega Projects in
Tunisia, one is NAWARA South Gas Tunisia development central process facility (CPF) flow
lines and well pads project with OMV (Tunisia) Production GmbH, and one is South Tunisia
Oil Development, Anaguid development project (AED) also with OMV (Tunisia) Production
GmbH, as well as one Project of Phosphoric acid plant project in Tunisian Indian Fertilizer
“TIFERT” at SKHIRA TUNISIA.
Currently I’m working for AL ASAB GENERAL TRANSPORT & CONTRACTING in ASAB
PHASE II STAGE 1 PROJECT of ADNOC Onshore.

Mes compétences :
Assembly Plants
pig launching
development of various plans and technical specifi
Warehouses

Entreprises

  • OMV (Tunisia) Production GmbH - Site Manager

    2015 - 2019 NAWARA South Gas Tunisia development central process facility
    (CPF) flow lines and well pads project – Green field Project.

  • OMV - CONSTRUCTION SUPERINTENDENT

    Paris 2014 - maintenant EPCC OF Trunkline ( 8)'' and associated reception facilities and tie-ins at Waha CPF in the AED
    development comprising:
    - A multiphase pipeline from Anaguid Gathering Point (AGP) to the existing WAHA CPF including pig
    launching and receiving facilities,
    - 02 Line Valve Stations along the Trunkline,
    - A Slug catcher,
    - A dedicated new flare system and downstream tie-ins for Oil, Gas and water at the Waha CPF.

  • TECI - Construction Superintendent

    2003 - 2014 Project of construction of the phosphoric acid plant in TIFERT SKHIRA
    - Baseline study of the phosphoric acid plant TIFERT ;
    - Study of basic and detailed plant phosphoric acid TIFERT. ;
    - Monitoring and coordination site meetings of different Contractors. ;
    - Assist in preparatory meetings with supervisors engineers and
    foremen.
    - Assess the needs of different resources (personnel, equipment,
    materials and documents).
    - Check supplies. ;
    - Distribute and assist the work of supervisors work . ;
    - Coordinate the work of subcontractors.
    - Check the proper execution of the work. ;
    - Check the progress of various on-site subcontractors. ;
    - Check the rules and safety standards. ;
    - Assistance to the start of phosphoric acid TIFERT SKHIRA
    factory.
    - Support the closing of various contracts ( count period end
    mounting provisional and final acceptance ) of phosphoric acid
    TIFERT SKHIRA factory.
    # Project construction units cadmium plated of factory phosphoric acid
    Gabes and SKHIRA.

    - Study basic units cadmium plated die factory phosphoric acid
    Gabes and SKHIRA.
    - Monitoring and coordination site meetings of the various project
    contracting.
    - Assist in preparatory meetings with supervisors engineers and
    foremen.
    - Assess the needs of different resources (personnel, equipment,
    materials and documents)
    - Check supplies. ;
    - Distribute and assist the work of supervisors work. ;
    - Coordinate the work of subcontractors.
    - Check the proper execution of the work. ;
    - Check the progress of various on-site subcontractors. ;
    - Check the rules and safety standards. ;
    - Assistance to the start of die units cadmium plated factory
    phosphoric acid Gabes and SKHIRA.
    - Support the closing of various contracts (count period end
    mounting provisional and final acceptance).
    - Project of construction of the phosphoric acid plant MDHILA GAFSA
    - Baseline study of the phosphoric acid plant in MDHILA GAFSA
    - Study basic and detailed plant phosphoric acid MDHILA GAFSA

  • EICO - Consultant & Consultant

    2001 - 2003 Study of basic and detailed fire network on behalf of EPPM .
    - Verification of installation plans and specifications for the isometric account CONSAD
    - Study notes for calculating a network of fuel storage on behalf of the World Society Services.
    - Preparation of specifications and design calculations for a proposed pipeline in Libya on behalf of EPPM
    - Study of detail structure of five belt conveyors, boiler and silo on behalf of TAIM -TFG . Spain . (Draft
    Cement Jbel El Oust ).
    - Note calculation baseline and retail storage depot molasses on behalf of the Sugar Complex Tunisia (CST)
    - Project manager of a unit of mechanical dewatering of sludge to the treatment of Hammamet Sud station on
    behalf of the
    Tunisians Artificial Cements (CAT) .
    - Project Manager of a pumping station and pre- treatment for the
    transfer of wastewater to the treatment of Soliman station on
    behalf of the Society of Artificial Cement Tunisians (CAT)

  • CAP ENGINEERING - Project Engineer

    1999 - 2001 Design, Monitoring and control of an extension of the central
    gas air Borj Cedria project.

    - Participation in research and development of various plans and
    technical specifications for the construction of a depot at the
    port of Bizerte molasses on behalf of the Sugar Complex
    Tunisia (CST).
    - Activities mounting lot of metal warehouse of 1000 sqm for
    Tunisie Lait frame.
    - Supervision and control of the replacement poles of the spheres
    S1, S2 and S3 NORDGAZ Centre - Rades

  • Global Services Company - Mechanical engineer & supervisor

    1998 - 1999 supervisor (consultant) - Design, construction and supervisor of two pipelines (Ø 36 "Ø24")
    - Implementing and monitoring equipment requirements for pipe
    work for the Company Storage and Transport of Fuel (SSTCZarzis)

    - Implementing and monitoring equipment requirements for piping
    work on behalf of the Tunisian Chemical Group (GCT)
    - Implementing and monitoring equipment requirements for piping
    work on behalf of Henkel Corporation (lots: piping, structures,
    equipment).

  • TECI - Study Coordinator & construction supervisor

    1996 - 1998 Project ALKIMIA Gabes
    - Chemical Project Abu- Zaabal Egypt
    - Steel Industry EL Fouladh

Formations

  • Enset/Enit (Tunis)

    Tunis 1989 - 1992 Masters

    Grade: Masters Mechanical Engineering
    Activities and Societies: Groupe chimique tunisien
    Elfouledh

    ISEFC / ENIT /
    Master's degree, Engineering Technologies and Engineering-Related Fields

    JAMEL KHARDANI
    Construction Superintendent at OMV
    j.khardani@gmail.com

Réseau

