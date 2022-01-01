Jamel KHARDANI

I am a highly motivated Construction Manager, with excellent communication and

management skills, with extensive experience in Greenfield and Brownfield construction,

shutdowns and hook ups of onshore and offshore Oil and Gas facilities, Oil Refineries and

Pipelines, management of construction and pre-commissioning activities under SIMOPS,

with multi-cultural contractors and workforce, with excellent project interdisciplinary

interface and coordination experience, my key responsibilities being Safety, Quality and

Progress. Have a solid experience in engineering, construction, pre-com, com and start-up

in oil and gas, mining, chemical, petrochemical, cement, and water treatment.

I have strong planning and excellent interpersonal communication skills.

My various missions with 22 years of work experience, with 16 years of management

experience, including a mid-level position in the industrial sector have allowed me to

develop my adaptability and my sense of teamwork.

As a Construction Manager, Recently I have been successful completed 2 Mega Projects in

Tunisia, one is NAWARA South Gas Tunisia development central process facility (CPF) flow

lines and well pads project with OMV (Tunisia) Production GmbH, and one is South Tunisia

Oil Development, Anaguid development project (AED) also with OMV (Tunisia) Production

GmbH, as well as one Project of Phosphoric acid plant project in Tunisian Indian Fertilizer

“TIFERT” at SKHIRA TUNISIA.

Currently I’m working for AL ASAB GENERAL TRANSPORT & CONTRACTING in ASAB

PHASE II STAGE 1 PROJECT of ADNOC Onshore.



Mes compétences :

Assembly Plants

pig launching

development of various plans and technical specifi

Warehouses