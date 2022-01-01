Jamel KHARDANI

I am a highly motivated Construction Manager, with excellent communication and
management skills, with extensive experience in Greenfield and Brownfield construction,
shutdowns and hook ups of onshore and offshore Oil and Gas facilities, Oil Refineries and
Pipelines, management of construction and pre-commissioning activities under SIMOPS,
with multi-cultural contractors and workforce, with excellent project interdisciplinary
interface and coordination experience, my key responsibilities being Safety, Quality and
Progress. Have a solid experience in engineering, construction, pre-com, com and start-up
in oil and gas, mining, chemical, petrochemical, cement, and water treatment.
I have strong planning and excellent interpersonal communication skills.
My various missions with 22 years of work experience, with 16 years of management
experience, including a mid-level position in the industrial sector have allowed me to
develop my adaptability and my sense of teamwork.
As a Construction Manager, Recently I have been successful completed 2 Mega Projects in
Tunisia, one is NAWARA South Gas Tunisia development central process facility (CPF) flow
lines and well pads project with OMV (Tunisia) Production GmbH, and one is South Tunisia
Oil Development, Anaguid development project (AED) also with OMV (Tunisia) Production
GmbH, as well as one Project of Phosphoric acid plant project in Tunisian Indian Fertilizer
“TIFERT” at SKHIRA TUNISIA.
Currently I’m working for AL ASAB GENERAL TRANSPORT & CONTRACTING in ASAB
PHASE II STAGE 1 PROJECT of ADNOC Onshore.
