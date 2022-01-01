Menu

Jameli NADER

TUNIS

En résumé

Un expert en développement des boutiques e-commerce (prestashop) et le développement des solutions web wordpress et One page Bootstrap HTML php5...
+ (216) 28 605 165 / + (216) 53 774 769
Ci-dessous mes références :
http://store.tunisia-satellite.com/
http://biocig.tn/
http://smartmobility-solutions.com/
http://kbayer-meubles.com/fr/
http://www.mytek.tn/
http://www.electro-tunis.tn/
http://privilege-sante.com/
http://chic-esthetic.com/
http://www.kenzahome.com/fr/
http://www.successway-tunisia.com/

Mes compétences :
Web developer & designer
WordPress
XML
XHTML
Visual Basic .NET
UML/OMT
Personal Home Page
Pascal
Oracle
MySQL
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Publisher
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Merise Methodology
Macromedia Dreamweaver
Linux
JavaScript
Java
HTML
Cascading Style Sheets
C++
C Programming Language
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Illustrator
Prestashop

Entreprises

  • France marketing - Développeur web

    maintenant

  • AirySat - Réalisateur de la societé

    2016 - maintenant

  • Electro Tunis - Directeur Webmarketing

    2015 - 2015

  • Mytek - Développeur web / gestionnaire page Facebook

    Tunis 2014 - 2015

  • Acombien.com - Développeur & Réferenceur web & Infographiste

    2014 - 2014 Administration du site www.acombien.com
    Suivi de l’évolution du site web avec les differentes outils d’analyse tel que Google analytics,Adwords, webmaster.com…,
    Réalisation des maquettes Photoshop pour le site web

  • Centre de formation des langues (The Space of Wisdom) - Administrateur & Infographiste

    2014 - 2014 * Conception du site web « spaceofwisdom.tn »et du page Facebook.

    * Développement des blogs WordPress.

    * Réalisation des Affiches Publicitaires pour le centre.

    * Agent Administratif : Gestion Bases de données (Organisation des fiches des
    étudiants... ),Réparation du matériel informatique.

  • France Marketing - Développeur web & Agent commercial

    2011 - 2013 Dans Le centre d'appel « France Marketing » (Ariana)
    * Construction et ventes des sites web pour des clients en France ;
    * Agent Administratif : Gestion Bases de données, Recrutement des employés.

Formations

  • INSAT (Institut National Des Sciences Appliqués Et De Technologies) (Tunis)

    Tunis 2008 - 2013 Ingénieur genie logiciel

  • INSAT

    Tunis 2007 - 2009 Bac+2

  • Lycée Secondaire De Takelsa (Nabeul)

    Nabeul 2002 - 2007 Baccalaureat Mention Trés Bien

Réseau