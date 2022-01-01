Jameli NADER

Un expert en développement des boutiques e-commerce (prestashop) et le développement des solutions web wordpress et One page Bootstrap HTML php5...
+ (216) 28 605 165 / + (216) 53 774 769
Ci-dessous mes références :
http://store.tunisia-satellite.com/
http://biocig.tn/
http://smartmobility-solutions.com/
http://kbayer-meubles.com/fr/
http://www.mytek.tn/
http://www.electro-tunis.tn/
http://privilege-sante.com/
http://chic-esthetic.com/
http://www.kenzahome.com/fr/
http://www.successway-tunisia.com/
Mes compétences :
Web developer & designer
WordPress
XML
XHTML
Visual Basic .NET
UML/OMT
Personal Home Page
Pascal
Oracle
MySQL
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Publisher
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Merise Methodology
Macromedia Dreamweaver
Linux
JavaScript
Java
HTML
Cascading Style Sheets
C++
C Programming Language
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Illustrator
Prestashop