Jameli NADER

Un expert en développement des boutiques e-commerce (prestashop) et le développement des solutions web wordpress et One page Bootstrap HTML php5...

+ (216) 28 605 165 / + (216) 53 774 769

Ci-dessous mes références :

http://store.tunisia-satellite.com/

http://biocig.tn/

http://smartmobility-solutions.com/

http://kbayer-meubles.com/fr/

http://www.mytek.tn/

http://www.electro-tunis.tn/

http://privilege-sante.com/

http://chic-esthetic.com/

http://www.kenzahome.com/fr/

http://www.successway-tunisia.com/



Mes compétences :

Web developer & designer

WordPress

XML

XHTML

Visual Basic .NET

UML/OMT

Personal Home Page

Pascal

Oracle

MySQL

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Windows XP

Microsoft Windows Vista

Microsoft SQL Server

Microsoft Publisher

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Access

Merise Methodology

Macromedia Dreamweaver

Linux

JavaScript

Java

HTML

Cascading Style Sheets

C++

C Programming Language

Adobe Photoshop

Adobe Illustrator

Prestashop