Menu

James B KLINGSMITH

  • CONFIDENTIEL
  • ouvrier

TOULOUSE

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Caraman dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • CONFIDENTIEL - Ouvrier

    Production | Toulouse (31000) 2006 - 2007 Ingénieur de Projet (Aéronautique, Dessin, Mécanique, Composites) - Lead Project Engineer (Aerospace, Design, Mechanical, Project Management)

  • Prat SA - Cadre

    Autre | Toulouse (31000) 2005 - 2006 Ingénieur de Projet (Etudes Mécanique, Défense, Composites) - Lead Project Engineer (Mechanical, Program Management, Defense)

  • L3 Government Services Inc. - Cadre

    Autre | Langley (88130) 2003 - 2005 Spatial Ingénieur (Spectrale, SIG, EGNOS, SBAS, SCAO, Traitement Image) - Senior Geospatial Engineer (Spectral, Cartography, GIS, AOCS, Imagery)

  • Lindahl, Browning, Ferrari & Hellstrom Inc. - Cadre

    Autre | FORT PIERCE 2002 - 2003 Dessinateur Génie Civil (SIG/GPS, VRD, Dév. urbain, Imagerie) - Traffic  Site Planner (Navigation, Imagery, Topology, Urbanism, Hydrology, Survey)

  • Ministère de la Défense - Cadre

    Autre | SAVANNAH 2001 - 2002 Spatial Ingénieur (Systèmes, Navigation, Traitement Image, GSM, SCAO) - Geospatial Engineer (Systems, Program Management, Navigation, GIS, Imagery)

  • Lindahl, Browning, Ferrari & Hellstrom Inc. - Cadre

    Autre | FORT PIERCE 2001 - 2001 Dessinateur Génie Civil (SIG/GPS, VRD, Dév. urbain, Imagerie) - Traffic  Site Planner (Navigation, Imagery, Topology, Urbanism, Hydrology, Survey)

  • Thomas and Hutton Co. - Cadre

    Autre | SAVANNAH 2000 - 2000 Dessinateur (Gestion planning, aménagement du territoire, aérien VRD) - Master Planner (Master Planning, Navigation, Environmental, Hydrology, Survey, GIS)

  • COLE ASSOCIATES, Inc - Cadre

    Autre | INDIANAPOLIS 1999 - 2000 Dessinateur (Télécom, GPS / SIG, VRD, Composites, Eau, Transport) - Draftsman (Telecom, GPS . GIS, VRD, Composites, Water, Transportation)

  • Ministère de la Défense - Cadre

    Autre | LOUISVILLE 1999 - 2001 Spatial Ingénieur (Management de systèmes, Calculs de dOrbite, Imagerie, SIG/GPS) - Geospatial Engineer (Systems Management, Operations, GNSS, GIS/GPS, AOCS)

  • PDR ENGINEERS, Inc - Cadre

    Autre | LOUISVILLE 1999 - 1999 Dessinateur L'environnement (Développements territoriaux, Eau, VRD) - Environmental Designer (Land Development, Water, Imagery, Survey)

  • ENCAD Europe, Inc. - Informaticien

    Informatique | Trappes (78190) 1998 - 1998 Technicien Logistique - Logistics Technician

  • Emch + Berger, Inc - Cadre

    Autre | FRANCFORT 1995 - 1997

  • HOCHTIEF Construction Corp. - Cadre

    Autre | FRANCFORT 1992 - 1995

  • Ministère de la Défense - Cadre technique

    Technique | FRANCFORT 1988 - 1991 Spatial Technicien (Imagerie, SIG/GPS, Fusion de données, Test & Validation, SCAO) - Geospatial Technician (Imagery, GIS/GPS, GNSS, Test & Validation)

Formations

  • Agence Nationale Géospatial/Spectral/Spectroscopie - élève

    Langley (88130) 2003 - 2004 - Obtention d'un diplome d'Etudes Superieures d'Ingenieur Spatial (Spectral / Spectroscopie), Virginie, USA

  • Auto-Ecole - élève

    FRANCFORT 1996 - maintenant - Permis de conduire allemand - German driving licence

  • Ecole d'Ingénieur en Structure et Mécanique - élève

    FRANCFORT 1994 - 1995 - Obtention d'un Certificat professionnel : Charpentier, Coffrages fabricant, maçon, constructeur de rue, couche de caillou

  • Base militaire americaine - American military base - Autre

    FRANCFORT 1988 - 1991

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel