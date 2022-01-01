James B KLINGSMITH

-
CONFIDENTIEL
- Ouvrier
Production | Toulouse (31000)
2006 - 2007
Ingénieur de Projet (Aéronautique, Dessin, Mécanique, Composites) - Lead Project Engineer (Aerospace, Design, Mechanical, Project Management)
Prat SA
- Cadre
Autre | Toulouse (31000)
2005 - 2006
Ingénieur de Projet (Etudes Mécanique, Défense, Composites) - Lead Project Engineer (Mechanical, Program Management, Defense)
L3 Government Services Inc.
- Cadre
Autre | Langley (88130)
2003 - 2005
Spatial Ingénieur (Spectrale, SIG, EGNOS, SBAS, SCAO, Traitement Image) - Senior Geospatial Engineer (Spectral, Cartography, GIS, AOCS, Imagery)
Lindahl, Browning, Ferrari & Hellstrom Inc.
- Cadre
Autre | FORT PIERCE
2002 - 2003
Dessinateur Génie Civil (SIG/GPS, VRD, Dév. urbain, Imagerie) - Traffic Site Planner (Navigation, Imagery, Topology, Urbanism, Hydrology, Survey)
Ministère de la Défense
- Cadre
Autre | SAVANNAH
2001 - 2002
Spatial Ingénieur (Systèmes, Navigation, Traitement Image, GSM, SCAO) - Geospatial Engineer (Systems, Program Management, Navigation, GIS, Imagery)
Lindahl, Browning, Ferrari & Hellstrom Inc.
- Cadre
Autre | FORT PIERCE
2001 - 2001
Dessinateur Génie Civil (SIG/GPS, VRD, Dév. urbain, Imagerie) - Traffic Site Planner (Navigation, Imagery, Topology, Urbanism, Hydrology, Survey)
Thomas and Hutton Co.
- Cadre
Autre | SAVANNAH
2000 - 2000
Dessinateur (Gestion planning, aménagement du territoire, aérien VRD) - Master Planner (Master Planning, Navigation, Environmental, Hydrology, Survey, GIS)
COLE ASSOCIATES, Inc
- Cadre
Autre | INDIANAPOLIS
1999 - 2000
Dessinateur (Télécom, GPS / SIG, VRD, Composites, Eau, Transport) - Draftsman (Telecom, GPS . GIS, VRD, Composites, Water, Transportation)
Ministère de la Défense
- Cadre
Autre | LOUISVILLE
1999 - 2001
Spatial Ingénieur (Management de systèmes, Calculs de dOrbite, Imagerie, SIG/GPS) - Geospatial Engineer (Systems Management, Operations, GNSS, GIS/GPS, AOCS)
PDR ENGINEERS, Inc
- Cadre
Autre | LOUISVILLE
1999 - 1999
Dessinateur L'environnement (Développements territoriaux, Eau, VRD) - Environmental Designer (Land Development, Water, Imagery, Survey)
ENCAD Europe, Inc.
- Informaticien
Informatique | Trappes (78190)
1998 - 1998
Technicien Logistique - Logistics Technician
Emch + Berger, Inc
- Cadre
Autre | FRANCFORT
1995 - 1997
HOCHTIEF Construction Corp.
- Cadre
Autre | FRANCFORT
1992 - 1995
Ministère de la Défense
- Cadre technique
Technique | FRANCFORT
1988 - 1991
Spatial Technicien (Imagerie, SIG/GPS, Fusion de données, Test & Validation, SCAO) - Geospatial Technician (Imagery, GIS/GPS, GNSS, Test & Validation)