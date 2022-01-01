James BAKER

Mes compétences :
Cost Management
Contract law
Contract management
Quantity surveying
Cost Control
Cost Reporting
Valuations
Claims
Cost Planning
Estimating
Project Management
Budget Control
Retail Fit Out
Entreprises
Duarte & Baker
- Managing Partner
Levallois-Perret2017 - maintenant
Trebbi (Bush)
- Director
2015 - 2017
Lafarge
- Senior Contracts Manager
Paris2011 - 2015
JGB Consultants Ltd
- Director
2007 - maintenantProvided Quantity Surveying and Contract Management Services to the following companies:
- Westfield shopping centre (White City, London) - QS Services - managing the change control account from base build design.
- Pall Mall Developments (London) - QS Services
- MRW Consultants (London) - QS Services
- SIDEM (Veolia) - Contact Management Service - Based in Paris with regular site visits to UAE (Fujairah)
- Systech International - Contact Management Service - Based in Paris
AECOM
- Project Quantity Surveyor
Paris2006 - 2007• Marks & Spencer (M&S) – Remodels of existing stores and development new Retail outlets (Value varied from £2m to £ 15m)
• M&S Eltham (Development £9.7m), Pre-Contract to Final Account (Bespoke M&S Design & Build Contract)
• M&S Wednesbury (Retail Park, £8.3m), Pre-Contract to Start On-Site (Bespoke M&S Design & Build Contract)
• M&S Silverlink (Retail Park, £6.4m), Pre-Contract to Start On-Site (Bespoke M&S Design & Build Contract)
• Remodel M&S Brixton – Cost Plan Only
Botes Ltd
- Project Quantity Surveyor
2005 - 2006
Spence Construction Ltd
- Quantity Surveyor
2004 - 2005
Gleeds
- Assistant Quantity Surveyor
2000 - 2004• St James Group – Seacon Wharf (£23m) Residential scheme acting as Employer’s Agent and PQS
• BBC – Leeds (£3m) Fit-out of developer’s shell to create regional broadcast facility.
• BBC – Leicester (£7m) New-build regional broadcast facility