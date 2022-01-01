Menu

James BAKER

Levallois-Perret

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Cost Management
Contract law
Contract management
Quantity surveying
Cost Control
Cost Reporting
Valuations
Claims
Cost Planning
Estimating
Project Management
Budget Control
Retail Fit Out

Entreprises

  • Duarte & Baker - Managing Partner

    Levallois-Perret 2017 - maintenant

  • Trebbi (Bush) - Director

    2015 - 2017

  • Lafarge - Senior Contracts Manager

    Paris 2011 - 2015

  • JGB Consultants Ltd - Director

    2007 - maintenant Provided Quantity Surveying and Contract Management Services to the following companies:

    - Westfield shopping centre (White City, London) - QS Services - managing the change control account from base build design.

    - Pall Mall Developments (London) - QS Services

    - MRW Consultants (London) - QS Services

    - SIDEM (Veolia) - Contact Management Service - Based in Paris with regular site visits to UAE (Fujairah)

    - Systech International - Contact Management Service - Based in Paris

  • AECOM - Project Quantity Surveyor

    Paris 2006 - 2007 • Marks & Spencer (M&S) – Remodels of existing stores and development new Retail outlets (Value varied from £2m to £ 15m)

    • M&S Eltham (Development £9.7m), Pre-Contract to Final Account (Bespoke M&S Design & Build Contract)

    • M&S Wednesbury (Retail Park, £8.3m), Pre-Contract to Start On-Site (Bespoke M&S Design & Build Contract)

    • M&S Silverlink (Retail Park, £6.4m), Pre-Contract to Start On-Site (Bespoke M&S Design & Build Contract)

    • Remodel M&S Brixton – Cost Plan Only

  • Botes Ltd - Project Quantity Surveyor

    2005 - 2006

  • Spence Construction Ltd - Quantity Surveyor

    2004 - 2005

  • Gleeds - Assistant Quantity Surveyor

    2000 - 2004 • St James Group – Seacon Wharf (£23m) Residential scheme acting as Employer’s Agent and PQS

    • BBC – Leeds (£3m) Fit-out of developer’s shell to create regional broadcast facility.

    • BBC – Leicester (£7m) New-build regional broadcast facility

Formations

Réseau