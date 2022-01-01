Menu

James COLAS

  • CAPEB 76
  • Stagière RH

LE GRAND QUEVILLY

Entreprises

  • CAPEB 76 - Stagière RH

    Ressources humaines | Le Grand-Quevilly (76120) 2008 - maintenant Réalisation d'un guide des rémunérations complémentaires
    Réalisation d'un blog sur le service compétence CAPEB HAUTE-NORMANDIE
    Gestion de recrutement
    Conseil et accompagnement d'entreprises en GPEC

  • Quick - équipier polyvalent

    Production | Rouen (76000) 2008 - maintenant

Formations

  • UNIVERSITÉ DE ROUEN - Elève

    Sociologie | Rouen (76000) 2004 - maintenant Master professionnel organisation et développement
    Option : Diagnostic et intervention en entreprise

