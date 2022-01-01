James DOYLE

I am currently employed as one of the Arts Officer's for Dublin City Council, with responsibility for Arts Events and Programming, the Artist Residential Spaces, The Vacant Spaces Scheme and project management. In March of 2015 I completed a successful appointment as Coordinator for the start up of Dublin's Bid to be the European Capital of Culture 2020: “;Dublin2020”. and I also advise on the Music Hub for Parnell Square Cultural Quarter. I have extensive managerial experience in the arts, culture and events sectors and I have qualifications in Cultural Management, Fine Art, Physics and Chemistry, amongst others.



I have held appointments at regional and national level in event industry training, as well as research and education posts. I have worked independently as a contractor and I continue to maintain a number of practice based research projects.



I'm very interested in the democratization of Cultural Policy, Cultural Rights, Public Art, International Cultural Cooperation, & the practical application of action in the area of the Cultural and Creative Industries.



In partnership with my friend and colleague, Biljana Mickov, I am co-editor of the books: “Sustaining Cultural Development” - Unified Systems and New Governance in Cultural Life.& "The Creative City" - Vision & Execution. For other linked in members please also see my groups Cultural Policy and Planning and European Public Arts Network.