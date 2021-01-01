James JAMESHANSEN (HANSEN)

I am proven to lead projects from planning through completion phases, oversee construction inspections, comply with applicable regulations, supervise project teams, forge partnerships with city officials, and continuously communicate across all organizational levels to ensure projects are completed on time and within budget. Capable of prioritizing multiple projects, while meeting deadlines under extreme pressure, fixed budgets and timelines. Effectively manage relationships with clients and stakeholders, perform risk management to minimize project risks, and establish positive relationships with third parties and subcontractors.