James KUKWA YONG

YAOUNDE

  • Cam Iron SA - Procurement & Purchasing Intern

    2012 - maintenant • Vendor sourcing.
    • Receiving and processing requisitions for supplies, equipment and materials.
    • Tracking and expediting orders in correlation with the Finance Accountant.
    • Interviewing and corresponding with vendors by mail, phone or in person
    • Maintaining central stock of office supplies and stationeries
    • Maintaining files and purchasing records
    • Receving daily deliveries
    • Etc…

  • TNH Consulting - General Services Operations Assistant

    2009 - maintenant Improve the operational systems, processes and policies in support of company’s mission -- specifically, support better management reporting, information flow and management, business process and organizational planning by;
    • Monitoring data management to keep accurate contract, pricing and invoicing information.
    • Working closely with suppliers and customers to improve operations and reduce cost.
    • Communicating needs & objectives to managers & key personnel in procurement, logistics & distribution.
    • Negotiating contracts to reduce costs and achieve maximum efficiency.
    • Providing accurate routing information to ensure that delivery times and locations are coordinated.
    • Accurately calculating total supply chain costs in relation to proposed new projects.
    • Obtaining quotes for transportation and also making cost comparisons.
    • Invoicing, including calculation of completed units of service.
    • Payroll management, including tabulation of accrued employee benefits.
    • Disbursement of checks for company’s expenses.
    • Organization of fiscal documents.
    • Regular meetings with General Manager for fiscal planning.
    • Oversee (HSE) health, safety and environmental management procedures for all personnel accordingly.
    • Maintain custody of all contract files.
    • Handle special projects as required.

    Precious Documents elaborated:
     Accountable Property Management Manual; stock management, inventory procedures, receiving, disposal, ordering etc.
     Organigramme and Job – descriptions for property management personnel.

  • AMERICAN EMBASSY YAOUNDE-CAMEROON - SUPPLY/INVENTORY CLERK

    2001 - 2009

