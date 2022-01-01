James KUKWA YONG

2012 - maintenant• Vendor sourcing.
• Receiving and processing requisitions for supplies, equipment and materials.
• Tracking and expediting orders in correlation with the Finance Accountant.
• Interviewing and corresponding with vendors by mail, phone or in person
• Maintaining central stock of office supplies and stationeries
• Maintaining files and purchasing records
• Receving daily deliveries
• Etc…
TNH Consulting
- General Services Operations Assistant
2009 - maintenantImprove the operational systems, processes and policies in support of company’s mission -- specifically, support better management reporting, information flow and management, business process and organizational planning by;
• Monitoring data management to keep accurate contract, pricing and invoicing information.
• Working closely with suppliers and customers to improve operations and reduce cost.
• Communicating needs & objectives to managers & key personnel in procurement, logistics & distribution.
• Negotiating contracts to reduce costs and achieve maximum efficiency.
• Providing accurate routing information to ensure that delivery times and locations are coordinated.
• Accurately calculating total supply chain costs in relation to proposed new projects.
• Obtaining quotes for transportation and also making cost comparisons.
• Invoicing, including calculation of completed units of service.
• Payroll management, including tabulation of accrued employee benefits.
• Disbursement of checks for company’s expenses.
• Organization of fiscal documents.
• Regular meetings with General Manager for fiscal planning.
• Oversee (HSE) health, safety and environmental management procedures for all personnel accordingly.
• Maintain custody of all contract files.
• Handle special projects as required.
Precious Documents elaborated:
Accountable Property Management Manual; stock management, inventory procedures, receiving, disposal, ordering etc.
Organigramme and Job – descriptions for property management personnel.
AMERICAN EMBASSY YAOUNDE-CAMEROON
- SUPPLY/INVENTORY CLERK