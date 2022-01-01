James LLOYD

Business Analyst with a wealth of experience demonstrated in a career spanning 15 years in this role and 10 years previously as a business manager. Track record of achieving tangible business benefits working with multiple stakeholder groups to consistently deliver quality CRM projects involving Siebel, SAP and Salesforce.com. Persuasive communicator, innovative, with strong personal integrity and a reputation for exceeding expectations and making things happen.



With strong business focus my areas of expertise include: change management, data quality, requirements gathering, business case development, master data management, impact analysis, gap analysis, data analysis, system integration, Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), sales force automation, workflow and process enhancement, and report development.