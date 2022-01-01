James MABILEAU

Entreprises
-
société Aquanef
- Technicien
2014 - 2014
-
Aquanef
- Technicien recherche de fuite
2014 - 2015
-
Société Plomberie AMB
- Plombier Chauffagiste
2012 - 2014
-
EMJ75
- Chef d'entreprise
2009 - 2012
-
Plomberie AMB
- Plombier Chauffagiste
2002 - 2008
-
Société SICA
- Plombier Chauffagiste
1999 - 2002
-
FRISQUET
- Employé
1998 - 1999
maintenance entretien de chaudières, Sté Frisquet, Rosny sous bois 93
-
Gontier Le Floch
- Apprenti plombier
1994 - 1998
Formation plomberie chauffage en alternance Ets Gontier Le Floch, Villemomble 93
-
La Fermette Marbeuf
- Apprenti serveur
1991 - 1993
Formation hôtelière en alternance restaurant Fermette
Formations
-
Alfortville
1996 - 1998
Bac Professionnel
-
-
Vincennes
1994 - 1996
CAP
-
Paris
1991 - 1993
CAP
CAP Restauration, Ecole hôtelière, Lycée Ferrandi ,
LANGUES
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel