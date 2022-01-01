Menu

James MABILEAU

VENDARGUES

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Vendargues dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • société Aquanef - Technicien

    2014 - 2014

  • Aquanef - Technicien recherche de fuite

    2014 - 2015

  • Société Plomberie AMB - Plombier Chauffagiste

    2012 - 2014

  • EMJ75 - Chef d'entreprise

    2009 - 2012

  • Plomberie AMB - Plombier Chauffagiste

    2002 - 2008

  • Société SICA - Plombier Chauffagiste

    1999 - 2002

  • FRISQUET - Employé

    1998 - 1999 maintenance entretien de chaudières, Sté Frisquet, Rosny sous bois 93

  • Gontier Le Floch - Apprenti plombier

    1994 - 1998 Formation plomberie chauffage en alternance Ets Gontier Le Floch, Villemomble 93

  • La Fermette Marbeuf - Apprenti serveur

    1991 - 1993 Formation hôtelière en alternance restaurant Fermette

Formations

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel