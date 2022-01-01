Menu

James MACKINNON

LONDON

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Chasseur de tête

Entreprises

  • Hydrogen Group - Consultant

    2010 - maintenant I am a specialist head-hunter, focused on placing audit professionals into Internal Audit roles within the I&C sectors in France & Benelux.

    As part of a Europe wide Audit Recruitment team we focus on the mid to senior level positions requiring 2-10 years of experience.

    The Hydrogen group has been named ‘Britain’s No. 1 Employer’ by The Guardian (Britain’s Top Employers 2007 & 2008), ‘Best for Training and Development’ (The Sunday Times Best Companies to Work For) and been awarded 3-star status as an Extraordinary Employer (Best Companies Ltd). We were also voted Entreprenerial company of the year by Ernst&Young. In addition we have been placed in The Sunday Times Best Companies to Work for league for the past 3 consecutive years.

Formations

  • University Of Nottingham (Nottingham)

    Nottingham 2006 - 2010 BA Hons Management with French

Réseau