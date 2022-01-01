Mes compétences :
Avid
Comedy
Editing
Editing Video
Editor
Final Cut
Final cut pro
Music
Production
Video
Video editor
Video production
Entreprises
James Malloch Video Services
- Video Editor
maintenantI have over fifteen years of editing experience in documentary, feature, comedy, corporate, and music video.
This includes two features at the National Film Board of Canada, (one documentary, one fiction) as well as numerous documentary features with Mushkeg Media, Colin Neale Productions, Perception Cinema, and Mouvement Perpétuel.
I consider myself to be a very capable and flexible editor. I am a fast worker, bilingual, lively, mature, and agreeable. My strong musical skills contribute to a solid sense of visual pacing and rhythm.
I specialize in offline editing, using both Avid and Final Cut Pro. I have an additional ten years of experience in a variety of related disciplines, including video shooting, location sound recording, and studio music production. Several years of 3D imaging work have also provided a good command of graphics tools such as Photoshop and After Effects.
In 2004 I produced, co-directed and edited a comedy demo entitled "Viewer Discretion", excerpts of which can be seen in the comedy clips section of my website - http://www.jamesmalloch.com