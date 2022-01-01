Menu

Jamil ABDUL MALAK

BEIRUT

En résumé

Je suis pilote professionel en recherche d'emploi.
Je recherche activement un poste de copilote, sur ligne ou aviation d'affaire.

Je possède toutes les qualifications requises:
licence complète validée JAR / FCL.
CPL / IR / ME / MCC
ATPL theorique
FCL 1.200/1.028 Level 4.

Je suis mobile et disponible immédiatement.

N'hésitez pas à me contacter si mon profil vous intéresse.

Jamil MALAK

Mes compétences :
Pay attention to the important people our customer
Leadership skills and hardworking qualities
Detail oriented, and know the importance of safety
Ability to work efficiently in a team
Aviation

Entreprises

  • ESMA Aviation Academy - Pilot trainer

    maintenant

  • ESMA

    maintenant

  • New Byblos Agency - C.O.O

    2011 - maintenant

Formations

  • ESMA Aviation Academy

    Mauguio maintenant

  • ESMA Aviation Academy

    Montpellier 2008 - 2010 ATPL (A) integrated

    Airline/Commercial/Professional Pilot and Flight Crew - Airline Transport Pilot License JAR-FCL, Commercial Pilot License, Instrument Rating Multi Engine/Single Engine, MCC, FCL 1.200 Level 4 / FCL 1.028 Level 4

  • Lycee Verdun (Beyrouth)

    Beyrouth 1993 - 2008

  • Lycee Verdun (Beyrouth)

    Beyrouth 1993 - 2008 French Bachelor of Science specialty Physics and Chemistry, Lebanese Bachelor of Science specialty Life Sciences

