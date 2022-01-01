Jamil ABDUL MALAK

Je suis pilote professionel en recherche d'emploi.

Je recherche activement un poste de copilote, sur ligne ou aviation d'affaire.



Je possède toutes les qualifications requises:

licence complète validée JAR / FCL.

CPL / IR / ME / MCC

ATPL theorique

FCL 1.200/1.028 Level 4.



Je suis mobile et disponible immédiatement.



N'hésitez pas à me contacter si mon profil vous intéresse.



Jamil MALAK



Mes compétences :

Pay attention to the important people our customer

Leadership skills and hardworking qualities

Detail oriented, and know the importance of safety

Ability to work efficiently in a team

Aviation