Jamil ABDUL MALAK

Je suis pilote professionel en recherche d'emploi.
Je recherche activement un poste de copilote, sur ligne ou aviation d'affaire.
Je possède toutes les qualifications requises:
licence complète validée JAR / FCL.
CPL / IR / ME / MCC
ATPL theorique
FCL 1.200/1.028 Level 4.
Je suis mobile et disponible immédiatement.
N'hésitez pas à me contacter si mon profil vous intéresse.
Jamil MALAK
Mes compétences :
Pay attention to the important people our customer
Leadership skills and hardworking qualities
Detail oriented, and know the importance of safety
Ability to work efficiently in a team
Aviation